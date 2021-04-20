Nigeria Cassava Starch Market Excellent Growth 2021 Top Key Players – Nsmfoodslimited, Matna Foods LTD, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Incorporated

The latest research report on Nigeria Cassava Starch Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) The report offers a mixture of qualitative and quantifiable information focusing on aspects such as key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities in the Nigeria Cassava Starch market. Various leaders along with players that are emerging, have been profiled in this report.

Nsmfoodslimited, Matna Foods LTD, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Incorporated, ADM and Tate & Lyle among other domestic and global players.

Cassava starch market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 118.81 million by 2027. High production of cassava crop owing to supporting weather condition and increasing industrialisation is driving the market growth.

Increasing production of cassava and imposed restriction on cassava starch import in Nigeria is making country a rich source for cassava starch raw material. High availability of the cassava at lower price is increasing its consumption in Nigerian market as well as export in other countries which in result is driving the overall market growth.

Growing Government Initiatives to Expand the Production of Starch

Cassava starch market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in cassava starch and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the cassava starch market.

Nigeria Cassava Starch Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR

Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as Food Fibers opportunities and threats faced by them

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Nigeria Cassava Starch Market” and its commercial landscape

By type (Starch Hydrolysate, Native Starch, Modified starch),

Form (Dry, Liquid),

Grade (Food, Industrial, Feed),

Function (Texturizing, Binding/Adhesion, Gelling, Stabilizing, Thickening, Moisture-Retention, Film Forming Agents, Sizing, Coating),

Application (Food & Beverages, Industrial)

Cassava starch Market Country Level Analysis

Cassava starch market is analysed and market size information is provided by type, form, grade, function and application as referenced above.

The increasing production of cassava crops such as it witnessed growth of 7.7 percent in 2017 over previous year 2016 is augmenting the market growth. The growing production of cassava crops required for starch production in Nigeria is attracting the major investments in market from foreign as well as domestic investors.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

In November 2019, Henan Doing Mechanical Equipment Co.,Ltd showcased their cassava processing machines in the China Commodities Expo-Nigeria 2019 conducted at Lagos, Nigeria. The company introduced new production technology, new design cassava processing machines and other product offering. Company is expanding their business in Nigeria owing to increased demand of cassava starch in Nigeria market.

In July 2018, ADM introduced new tapioca starches and tapioca maltodextrin ingredients by partnering with Vedan International Limited. The tapioca starches get derived from the cassava starches produced to meet the demand of customers preferring plant-based starches. Company strengthened their product portfolio which helped them to increase customer base having requirement of plant-based starches.

