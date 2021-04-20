Molded Pulp Packaging Market Covering Prime Factors and Competitive Outlook till 2026 || Brødrene Hartmann A/S; Huhtamaki; UFP Technologies, Inc

The latest research report on Molded Pulp Packaging Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) The report offers a mixture of qualitative and quantifiable information focusing on aspects such as key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities in the Molded Pulp Packaging market. Various leaders along with players that are emerging, have been profiled in this report.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Brødrene Hartmann A/S; Huhtamaki; UFP Technologies, Inc.; Thermoform Engineered Quality LLC; Eco-Products, Inc.; Pro-Pac Packaging Group Pty Ltd; AmerCareRoyal; Fabri-Kal; Henry Molded Products Inc.; EnviroPAK; Pacific Pulp Molding, Inc.; Cascades inc.; Sabert Corporation; ProtoPak Engineering Corporation; CELLULOSES DE LA LOIRE; Atlantic Pulp; Sealed Air; TRIDAS; KEIDING INC.; Unified Packaging Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; FiberCel; Sustainable Packaging Industries; Berkley among others.

Succinct Description of the Market:

Molded pulp packaging is the collection of packaging products/solutions made from recycled paperboard or paper material. These products are generally utilized in the packaging of food products or by the food & beverage industry for servicing. These products consist of different variations ranging from cups, trays, plates, bowls and even wholesale product containers.

Market Drivers:

Increasing rate of adoption for eco-friendly & sustainable packaging products from consumers is expected to foster growth in the market

Environmental benefits of these products is expected to augment growth of the market

Rise in the levels of disposable income of individuals resulting in higher consumption of packaged food and preference for consuming food-based services can also augment the growth of this market

Varied innovations and advancements of technology focus of manufacturers is also expected to have a positive effect on the market growth

Market Restraints:

Presence of strict regulations for the recycling process can restrict the market growth

Usage of certain packaging solutions from various different applicable industries can also hamper the market growth

Fluctuations in raw material prices also has an impact on the overall packaging material cost which can act as a market restraint

The Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In Molded Pulp Packaging Market Report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. This helps gain better idea about the spread of this particular market in respective regions.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Molded Type

Thick Wall

Transfer

Thermoformed

Processed

By Source

Wood Pulp

Non-Wood Pulp

By Product Type

Trays

Cups

Clamshells

Plates

Bowls

Others

By End Use

Foodservice Disposables

Food Packaging

Healthcare

Electronics

Others

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

In December 2018, Cascades inc. announced that they had acquired the assets associated with the production moulded pulp packaging solutions in the United States region for USD 37.4 million. This acquisition will help in significant improvements of Cascades inc.’s production capacity for sustainable packaging products. The facilities acquired under this transaction are situated in Indiana and Iowa in United States belonging to Urban Forest Products and Clarion Packaging respectively

In August 2018, Sealed Air announced that they had acquired AFP, Inc., which will be integrated with Sealed Air’s “Product Care” business division. The combined technologies of the companies will provide significant growth opportunities for the company while providing unique levels of product offerings to their customers with the utmost production efficiency and wide range of solutions

Research strategies and tools used-:

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

