Matosinhos Chamber says a third of Petrogal’s employees will be retained. Union denies | Matosinhos

The Matosinhos Chamber says 100 workers have already agreed to keep the liaison and are closer to accepting Galp’s proposed terms. In total, a third will reach the group of workers at the Petrogal Refinery in Matosinhos and accept to maintain the connection with the company. The information comes from Galp but was given by the Mayor of Matosinhense, Luísa Salgueiro, on the sidelines of the chamber management meeting that Tuesday. However, the union denies that this is the case and recognizes that only a “small group” of staff is available to continue to be part of the group of staff from the Leça da Palmeira unit, which will end this year.