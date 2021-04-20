Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa: “The SNS was once again crucial” | health

The President of the Republic believes that Infarmed meetings, which are attended by experts, political leaders and social partners, “take place in a political and institutional setting unparalleled in any other external experience”. Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa also defended that “the SNS was crucial again this year”.

In an interview that he symbolically granted to the Infarmed Notícias publication, available today on the website of the National Medicines Authority, on the expiry of a year at the meetings at Infarmed on March 24, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa emphasized the importance of these meetings, where the epidemiological situation was the Covid-19 pandemic is being discussed in Portugal.

“These meetings had and still have the added value of bringing together the knowledge and readings of experts from different fields at the same moment of presentation and reflection” and the head of state, the President of the Assembly of the Republic, ministers and more government officials, party and parliamentary leaders as well as economic and political leaders Social partners, “in a political and institutional setting unparalleled in any other external experience,” he stresses.

For the Head of State, the meetings at Infarmed’s headquarters in Lisbon are “a privileged moment (…) with the opportunity to ask questions and clarify doubts, and this certainly helps to make very relevant collective decisions . “

He also highlighted the role of the National Medicines Agency, stating: “Everything was done to respond to the demands of the pandemic and new medical devices and drugs had to be certified within a short period of time without questioning the quality of the Work that does it ”.

In the interview, the President of the Republic speaks of everyone who was involved in the fight against Covid-19, namely health professionals, the scientific community and institutions.

“Portugal has already shown countless times (…) that the accuracy and quality of the work carried out by our institutions and scientists is not only inferior to other countries, but is increasingly enjoying an enormous international reputation.” he emphasizes.

He also praised the work of the various health professionals who he believes are “a source of great pride”.

“In the face of such a moment of need, they were able to be resilient, to reorganize themselves in order to offer the best possible health care to each of the citizens affected or not affected by covid-19 (…). In a word, the SNS was once again crucial, ”he claims.

Regarding the vaccination process, he says it is running with “the compatible flexibility” and lack of vaccines in the hope that “in the near future” this limitation will be overcome.

“In a word, against the wind and the tides, we will achieve the defined goal that is so important for life and health as well as for economic and social challenges for all of us,” he concluded.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who was asked to leave a message to the Portuguese so that Portugal could find the path it was taking before the epidemic, argues that “it is desirable” for everyone to have the idea that “even if the situation changes ”, everyone’s contribution has to be different.

“Everyone is asked to think and act differently, to adapt to the new reality, but to have hope and, moreover, to have confidence in the construction of our future,” he emphasizes.

When asked ‘whether you could choose your greatest ambition for the journey that has now begun’, he said: ‘May Portugal stay on the path of democracy and, in the face of the challenges of being less unequal and more coherent, be more just and more competitive, economic and more ambitious therefore more resilient and prepared for the associated adversities. “