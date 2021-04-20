Luxury Watch Market Excellent Growth 2021 Top Key Players – RADO WATCH CO. LTD., ROLEX SA, Burberry Limited, OMEGA SA, Festina

The latest research report on Luxury Watch Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) The report offers a mixture of qualitative and quantifiable information focusing on aspects such as key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities in the Luxury Watch market. Various leaders along with players that are emerging, have been profiled in this report.

The attention on the overwhelming players RADO WATCH CO. LTD., ROLEX SA, Burberry Limited, OMEGA SA, Festina, Ulysse Nardin, LVMH, Richemont, TITAN LTD., KERING, The Swatch Group Ltd, Fossil Group, Inc., Seiko Watch Corporation, Apple Inc., CHANEL International B.V., Audemars Piguet, Le Brassus, Chopard, PATEK PHILIPPE SA, Breitling, and Bulgari S.p.A., among other domestic and global players.

Luxury watch market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.50% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Luxury watch market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the increasing penetration of different apps and strong presence of different brand options.

Luxury watch is a type of an exclusive high-end watch which has better quality of products and immaculate methods used in the production process for the same. Various inventive methods of advertising in combination with advanced products presented by the producers have resulted in the soaring demand for the product. These watches are minimally an upgradation over the traditional conventional watches, with highly developed features and characteristics which results in its high value.

The rising preference for using luxury watches as a status symbol amongst adults is one of the primary factors driving the luxury watch market growth rate. Moreover, the emerging fashion trends amongst the population which is also highly fueling the growth of the luxury watch market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Conducts Overall LUXURY WATCH Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Product Type (Mechanical Quartz, Chronograph, Automatic, Others),

Gender Type (Men, Women),

Distribution Channel (Direct, Retail, E-Commerce)

The countries covered in the luxury watch market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Audemars Piguet announced the launch of their luxury watch collection under the name “11:59” collection, with a variety of watch operations and moving technique.

In May 2018, Richemont announced the launch of their new sustainable brand “Baume”. The brand inclusive of unisex affordable, sustainable watches.

What will the market size be in 2028 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Global Luxury Watch ?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Global Luxury Watch space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Luxury Watch ?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Luxury Watch ?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Luxury Watch ?

