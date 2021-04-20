Logistics Robots Market SWOT Analysis, Emerging Trends, Key Players, Future Scope | Forecast 2026 Logistics Robots Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 38212.78 million by 2026

Logistics robots are automated machines that are used in automation of the process of storing and moving goods. They serve as an alternative to the customary belt-based transportation system. They are extensively used in warehouses & storage units to organise and move products. Logistic robots reduce the high cost of labour, increase efficiency as compared to manual work, thereby leading to increased performance and profitability. Logistic robots assist in supply chains management activities including packing, picking, palletization and depalletization etc.

Global logistics robots market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 38212.78 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The increased use of automated solutions in industrial processes has accelerated the demand for logistics robots.

With the wide ranging Logistics Robots market report it becomes easy to focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps the business on the right path. An influential business report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research performed by a team of industry experts. The market is also well analyzed on the basis of numerous regions. This report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the assessment of the development of the most remarkable market players. Thorough insights into emerging trends, opportunities, and potential threats are offered via Logistics Robots marketing report as it is the key to long-term sustenance in a competitive environment.

Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-logistics-robots-market&utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global logistics robot market are Dematic, KUKA AG, Amazon Robotics LLC, Vanderlande Industries B.V., Vecna Robotics, Grenzebach Group, Hitachi, Ltd., The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, Bastian Solutions, Inc., OMRON Corporation, Fetch Robotics, Inc., GreyOrange pte ltd., Daifuku Co., Ltd., KNAPP AG, IAM Robotics, Clearpath Robotics Inc., KION GROUP AG, Mobile Industrial Robots A/S, ABB, FANUC CORPORATION, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Yaskawa America, Inc., TOSHIBA CORPORATION and Asic Robotics AG among others.

Segmentation : Global Logistics Robots Market

By Component

Hardware

Robot Body

Peripheral Equipment

Software

Services

Systems Engineering

Installing

Programming

Integrating

Project Management

By Operation Environment

Factory Logistics Robots

Warehouse Logistics Robots

Outdoor Logistics Robots

Other Logistics Robots

By Application

Palletizing & Depalletizing

Pick & Place

Loading & Unloading

Packaging & Co-packing

Shipment & Delivery

Others

By Product Type

Robotic Arms

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Amazon. E-commerce giant secretly acquired Dispatch, an urban delivery robot start-up company to build Scout. Scout is a six wheel urban delivery robot, and has been built in order to fulfil its commitments of Amazon Prime and one-day delivery, which would require advanced technology and quicker logistics servicing.

In July 2018, ABB in order to strengthen its position in the logistics market has acquired Intrion, an industrial automation expert for warehouse and distribution, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors. Robotics automated solution would add in flexibility to meet unexpected peaks, and in order to survive and perform efficiently in the complex and diverse market due to e-commerce and mass customisation.

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-logistics-robots-market&utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK

Country Level Analysis

The Logistics Robots market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Logistics Robots market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Logistics Robots Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Logistics Robots market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Logistics Robots market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Logistics Robots market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Browse Full Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-logistics-robots-market?utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK

COVID-19 Impact on Logistics Robots Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/covid-19-impact/global-logistics-robots-market?utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-logistics-robots-market&utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK

About Us:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com