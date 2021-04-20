Logic Semiconductor Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2026

Logic semiconductors are electronic components that are used for processing the electronic data/commands which are then used to control the electronic systems they are integrated in. They are the basis on which any of the electronic devices operate on, without them the devices cannot function for which they are designed for.

Global logic semiconductor market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.55% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant rise in the consumption of electronic devices as well as the widening scope of applications of the devices among the various industry verticals.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global logic semiconductor market are Arm Limited; FUJITSU SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED; Infineon Technologies AG; MediaTek Inc.; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; Texas Instruments Incorporated; Marvell; Broadcom; Intel Corporation; STMicroelectronics; Advanced Micro Devices, Inc; SAMSUNG; Lattice Semiconductor; TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION; Teledyne Defense Electronics; Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC; ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR; Cirrus Logic, Inc.; Himax Technologies, Inc.; SILICON WORKS; Novatek Microelectronics Corp.; Synaptics Incorporated; HiSilicon(Shanghai) Technologies CO.,LIMITED; Dialog Semiconductor and Xilinx Inc. among others.

Segmentation : Global Logic Semiconductor Market

By Product

OR Gate

AND Gate

NOT Gate

NAND Gate

NOR Gate

Others

By Device Type

Programmable Logic ICs

High End Programmable Logic ICs

Ultra-Low Power Programmable Logic ICs

Mixed Signal Programmable Logic ICs

Programmable Logic Devices (PLD)

Others

By Applications

Special Purpose Logic

Display Drivers

General Purpose Logic

Application Specific Integrated Circuit

By End-Users

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunication & Networking

ICT

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, SAMSUNG announced that they are planning to invest KRW 133 trillion by the end of 2030 to enhance their effectiveness in system LSI and foundry operations. This decision comes after their strategy of becoming a market leader for memory as well as logic semiconductors, by 2030. This investment is synonymous with their plans to create 15,000 more jobs. The investments will be segregated as 73 trillion for domestic R&D, with the remaining 60 trillion for developing production facilities.

In July 2018, SAMSUNG announced that their collaboration with Arm Limited has expanded to 7/5-nanometer (nm) FinFET process technology. The expansion of this partnership will make available the development of various logic chips by using the collaborative technologies helping in delivering and developing the modern SoCs (system-on-chips) for mobiles and hyperscale datacenters.

Country Level Analysis

The Logic Semiconductor market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Logic Semiconductor market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Logic Semiconductor Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Logic Semiconductor market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Logic Semiconductor market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Logic Semiconductor market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

