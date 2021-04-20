Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Covering Prime Factors and Competitive Outlook till 2026 || VF Corporation; Nike, Inc.; adidas AG; PUMA SE

The latest research report on Licensed Sports Merchandise Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) The report offers a mixture of qualitative and quantifiable information focusing on aspects such as key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities in the Licensed Sports Merchandise market. Various leaders along with players that are emerging, have been profiled in this report.

The well-established Key players in the market are: VF Corporation; Nike, Inc.; adidas AG; PUMA SE; Sports Direct International plc; Hanesbrands Inc.; Under Armour, Inc.; Quiksilver, Inc.; Fanatics; Rawlings Sporting Goods.; Li Ning (China) Sporting Goods Co., Ltd.; EVERLAST WORLDWIDE, INC.; RDX Inc.; Combat Sports International; Revgear; Ringside, Inc.; are few of the major competitors currently present in the licensed sports merchandise market.

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Trends | Industry Segment By Product (Apparel, Footwear, Accessories & Toys, Video Games, Others), Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Offline Retail Stores), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Licensed sports merchandise products can be defined as those consumer goods that have been branded with specific sports or a specific team. These goods and merchandise include apparels, footwear, toys, accessories, and various other products specifically branded with individual teams from different sports groups and leagues.

Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 31.70 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 46.87 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.01% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in adoption and preference of sporting activities & sports-based goods worldwide

In June 2018, Newell Brands announced that they had agreed to sell Rawlings Sporting Goods to Seidler Equity Partners. This agreement is parallel to Newell’s growth strategy which includes the focus on more recognisable and leader brands in the market.

Market Driver:

Increasing fan following for sports and sporting leagues worldwide is one of the major factors driving the market growth

Increasing levels of disposable income for individuals is one of the major factors driving the market growth

Market Restraint:

Higher cost of the same goods and products as compared to conventional non-branded goods; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Presence of counterfeit goods is also expected to restrain the market growth

Increasing Disposable Income

Rising disposable income of the population is believed to positively impact the growth of the smart furniture over the forecast period.

However, high cost of Licensed Sports Merchandise products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

