Laschet elected as CDU candidate for federal elections | Germany

The CDU decided to support the current chairman Armin Laschet as candidate for chancellor in the federal elections in September. The election ends a minor crisis within the Conservative Party.

The leader of the Christian Democrats received the support of 31 members of the party leadership, which corresponds to more than 77% of the vote, while his opponent Markus Söder received nine votes.

Laschet came to the head of the CDU in January and had asserted himself as the name of continuity compared to the current Chancellor Angela Merkel. In the September elections, he was seen as a natural candidate for head of government. However, the CSU, the twin party of the CDU in Bavaria, has appointed its leader Söder, who causes a crisis in the coalition.

The impasse was only resolved on Monday evening with the vote by the National Board of the CDU. Still, several analysts note that Laschet has received less support than expected, showing a wide rift in the party leading the general election.

Some surveys show that Söder’s popularity is more than Laschet, mainly due to the good reaction of the Bavarian authorities – Söder is the state director-general – to the Covid-19 pandemic.