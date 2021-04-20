Hospitals need to ensure the conditions and tests for parents to attend births health

The Directorate-General for Health this Tuesday updated the two technical guidelines for pregnancy, childbirth and neonatal care to make it clear that hospitals need to facilitate companion access and even promote the presence of the father in maternity wards, as it did before the pandemic Case was. After many complaints from pregnant women and various organizations, DGS reformulated the two guidelines. Now underlines that mothers who are infected with the new coronavirus should even be informed that the benefit of skin-to-skin contact with their newborn is much greater than the risk of transmission, and recommends sharing accommodation promote, thereby eliminating the possibility of separation after childbirth, which has become practical in some hospitals.

The guidelines on pregnancy and childbirth explicitly state that “the hospital units must ensure the necessary conditions to ensure the presence of a companion during labor” and that the companion must present a test with a negative result, which is in the 72nd Hours before was done for inclusion.

If the father does not bring a diagnostic test for SARS-CoV-2 with him during spontaneous labor, the hospitals must provide him with one that can be done quickly so that the result can be achieved on time. so that the father can supervise the birth of the child. And although the accompaniment of the father during labor and the newborn was already provided for in the last revision of the guidelines on pregnancy, this right has now been clarified and strengthened.

“The health units must ensure the necessary conditions to ensure the presence of a companion of a newborn”, the guidelines say, which even emphasize that “the presence of parents (or defined companions of a newborn) in units for neonatology is encouraged must be to ensure the safety conditions established by the health unit “.

All countries prevented the father’s presence

It is necessary to go back a year to remember what happened at the beginning of the pandemic. At a time when little was known about the new coronavirus, almost all hospitals in the country began preventing the presence of the father or other companion during labor and when patients tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 they often do this separately from their baby because of the risk of infection.

Skin-to-skin contact between the infected mother and the baby was often discouraged after delivery. The DGS guidelines on neonatal care then opened the door to different practices in hospitals, stating that “in this case, the option of skin-to-skin contact and postpartum placement (temporary separation or shared accommodation) should be taken” .

DGS has now updated this guideline to clearly state that skin-to-skin contact should be left to the mother alone, and even recommends informing the mother that the benefit of this contact “is far greater than the potential risk a horizontal transmission of SARS -CoV-2 “.

The co-placement of the newborn and mother should also be encouraged as breastfeeding or breastfeeding should be maintained, and DGS reiterated that hospital professionals inform the mother that the benefits of breastfeeding are significantly greater than the risk of transmission of the new one Coronavirus.

With the update to the guidelines, it is no longer necessary to repeat laboratory tests for SARS-CoV-2 within 90 days of the end of isolation in women who have recovered from Covid-19 and achieved the set goal. Isolation criteria according to DGS standard 004/2020.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, there was a complete lack of knowledge,” recalls Diogo Ayres Campos, an obstetrician who helped revise the guidelines on pregnancy and childbirth. The revised policy, which was finalized last December, “definitely” states that hospitals should organize to allow the presence of a companion and, in the case of spontaneous work, the SARS-Cov diagnostic test should be carried out by the father. “The update makes everything clearer,” emphasizes Diogo Ayres Campos. “The rule is the presence of a companion”, whereby the burden of justification is passed on to the hospitals if the understanding is different.

“We could have been a little faster with these changes, almost four months were lost,” the doctor complained, but stressed that many hospitals, knowing that the guidelines would be updated, “changed the protocols”.