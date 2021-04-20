Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Expected to Witness High Growth over the Forecast to 2028 By Top Manufactures: COMPASS, Verrian, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., PharmaTher Inc., Avadel, Celon Pharma S.A

Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Expected to Witness High Growth over the Forecast to 2028 By Top Manufactures: COMPASS, Verrian, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., PharmaTher Inc., Avadel, Celon Pharma S.A

The psychedelic drugs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 13.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 7,567.52 million by 2028 from USD 2,823.67 million in 2020. The rising prevalence of mental depression and anxiety and availability of off-label drugs are the major drivers which has propelled the demand of the psychedelic drugs market in the forecast period.

The persuasive Psychedelic Drugs market research report identifies, estimates, and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the market. Businesses get an idea about complete background analysis of the pharmaceutical industry which includes an assessment of the parental market. The research and analysis carried out in this marketing report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. Moreover, universal Psychedelic Drugs market report puts light on various strategies that are used by key players of the market.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-psychedelic-drugs-market&kb

The major companies providing psychedelic drugs are Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, COMPASS, Verrian, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., PharmaTher Inc., Avadel, Celon Pharma S.A., NeuroRx, Inc., usonainstitute.org among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product launch and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the global psychedelic drugs market.

For instance,

In August 2020, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received approval for its Spravato nasal spray for treatment of suicidal people. As per the data published, approximately 11% to 12% of Americans suffers from major depressive disorder that led them to commit suicide. Hence, this approval provided these patients with a remarkable therapy and allowed company to generate more revenue.

In January 2020, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has received the marketing authorization of solriamfetol (Sunosi) indicated for treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adults with narcolepsy. This authorization allowed the company to enhance product distribution network and to generate more revenue in the market.

Market Drivers

Increase in the prevalence of depression worldwide can act as a driver for the growth of this market

Treatment for psychedelic drugs dependency can also boost the market growth

Changing life style and requirement for enhanced and better life quality is propelling the market growth

Increase special designation from the regulatory authority can drive the market growth

Market Restraints

Hefty and stringent regulation imposed by the government to commercialize psychedelic drugs are hindering the market growth

High preference of non-therapeutics therapies over pharmacological therapies can also hinder the market growth

Poor efficacy and safety profile of existing intervention also restricts the growth of the market

Any specific requirements are you looking for? Ask to your Industry Experts@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-psychedelic-drugs-market&kb

Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Scope and Market Size

The psychedelic drugs market is segmented into seven notable segments which are based on the source, type, drugs, application, route of administration, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of source, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into synthetic and natural. In 2021, synthetic segment is dominating as most of the products are made from chemicals that are man-made with very few products such as psilocybin made from natural ingredients.

On the basis of type, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into dissociatives, empathogens and others. In 2021, empathogens segment produce experiences of emotional communion, oneness, relatedness and used for treatment of cataplexy, narcolepsy and related disorders.

On the basis of drugs, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, ketamine, psilocybin and others. In 2021, gamma-hydroxybutyric acid segment is dominating as xyrem from Jazz Pharmaceutical is one of the oldest available psychedelic drugs available in the market holding a major share and belongs to the drug class.

On the basis of application, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into narcolepsy, treatment resistant depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, opiate addiction and others. In 2021, narcolepsy segment is dominating as xyrem from Jazz Pharmaceutical is used for its treatment and it is the major shareholder in the market.

On the basis of route of administration, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into oral, inhalation and injectable. In 2021, oral segment is dominating as it is preferred over the various other administration routes of drug delivery.

On the basis of end user, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare and others. In 2021, hospitals segment dominate the psychedelic drugs market due to the high patient load and most of the drugs are given under doctor’s supervision.

On the basis of distribution channel, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into hospitals pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy. In 2021, hospitals pharmacy segment holds the largest market share as more number of patients is treated in hospitals and the demand for medicines in hospital pharmacy increases.

For More Insights Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-psychedelic-drugs-market&kb