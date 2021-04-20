Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market 2020 Outlook – Ready For Prosperous Growth By Revenue Till 2027||Quidel Corporation, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Mesa Biotech, Inc, GenePOC Inc., Spartan Bioscience Inc., Biocartis

An excellent Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics market report encompasses the study about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios. It highlights the global key manufacturers to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape via SWOT analysis. The use of such established statistical tools and coherent models for analysis and forecasting of market data makes this report outshining. The large scale Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics market research study presents actionable market insights with which sustainable and money-spinning business strategies can be created. The business report also analyzes the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. Market drivers and market restraints estimated in this business report makes aware about how the product is getting utilized in the recent period and also gives estimations about the future usage. In the report, market segmentation is performed in detail based on various parameters that include applications, verticals, deployment model, end user, and geographical region.

Point of care molecular diagnostics market is expected to reach a market value of USD 5.12 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.9% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The growing awareness regarding the testing methods among patients has been directly impacting the growth of point of care molecular diagnostics market.

The major players covered in point of care molecular diagnostics market report are Abbott, Danaher., bioMérieux SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Quidel Corporation, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Mesa Biotech, Inc, GenePOC Inc., Spartan Bioscience Inc., Biocartis, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cepheid, Abaxis, OraSure Technologies, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VIRCELL S.L., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Scope and Market Size

Point of care molecular diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product & services, technology, test location, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product & services, point of care molecular diagnostics market is segmented into assays & kits, instruments/analyzers, software & services.

Point of care molecular diagnostics market has also been segmented based on the technology into PCR-based, genetic sequencing-based, hybridization-based, microarray-based, INAAT and others.

Based on test location, point of care molecular diagnostics market is segmented into OTC and POC.

Based on application, point of care molecular diagnostics market is segmented into respiratory diseases, sexually transmitted diseases, hospital-acquired infections, oncology, hepatitis, hematology, prenatal testing, endocrinology and others.

Based on end-user, point of care molecular diagnostics market is segmented into physician offices, hospital emergency departments & intensive care units, research institutes, home-care, decentralized labs, assisted living healthcare facilities and others.

Europe dominates the point of care molecular diagnostics market because of increasing demand of diagnosis and development of new test for DNA analysis, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to increasing population and cost effective molecular test.

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN POINT OF CARE MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET

Increasing worldwide prevalence of infectious diseases:

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2016 in U.S., number of infectious diseases increasing according to the data; number of new cases diagnosed for acute hepatitis A viral infection were 2,007, for mumps 6,369, for tuberculosis, 9,272, for syphilis 88,042, for chlamydia 1,598,354 and for gonorrhea 1,598,354.

