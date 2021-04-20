Global Pathogen Detection Market Latest Innovative Solutions to Boost Global Growth, Overview, Driver, Restraints, Deployments and Key Players 2027||Biotools, B & M Labs, SA, SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group plc, Eurofins Scientific, Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation, ifp Institut für Produktqualität GmbH

Data Bridge Market research released a new market study on Pathogen detection with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis In Pathogen detection research report also directs the manufacturer about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts and makes it more effective. The report consists of all the detailed profiles for the Pathogen detection major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. Pathogen detection survey provides key information about the industry such as helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. This market study includes drivers and restraints for the market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period derived with the help of SWOT analysis.

Pathogen detection market is expected to gain growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 13,372.32 million by 2027. Rising cases of food borne diseases have impacted towards the detection of various infectious diseases accelerating the growth of pathogen detection market.

The major players covered in the report are Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., bioMérieux SA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., BD, Biotools, B & M Labs, SA, SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group plc, Eurofins Scientific, Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation, ifp Institut für Produktqualität GmbH, ALS Limited, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., FoodChain ID Group, Inc, AsureQuality Ltd, Campden BRI, ANGLE plc, Dairy Technical Services Limited, Charles River, and HiMedia Laboratories among other domestic and global players. Pathogen detection market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments, partnership are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are accelerating the global pathogen detection market.

For instance,

In September 2017, BD and Euroclone introduced an assay BD MAX System for detection of sexually transmitted pathogens. Through this, the customer in will receive better diagnosis and therapy. BD will benefit its customers by providing services which will further enhance its brand image.

In January 2017, Merck KGaA acquired BioControl Systems Inc., which is a leader in food safety testing. This service is going to offer customers a complete solution through its validated kits and innovative assays for testing of food pathogen. Merck KGaA got benefitted by adding and expanding its products in food pathogen testing globally.

According to Data Bridge Market Research the market for pathogen detection in North America is dominating due to the growing cases of food infectious diseases and growing testing services for the pathogens. Market leader is Eurofins Scientific which accounts an estimated market share of 35.82% in North America.

In September 2019, Eurofins Scientific have introduced a new technology named as a DNA based service to track the different pathogen in food sample. The service is initially launched in Europe, whereas, due to their advanced technology the company is expected to enhance this service portfolio in other countries as well.

Pathogen detection market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada and Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

All country based analysis of pathogen detection market is further analyzed based on further segmentation. On the basis of type; the market is segmented into products and services. .Based on consistency, the market is segmented into solid media and liquid media. By culture media, the market is segmented into chemical composition and synthetic media. On the basis of contaminant type; the market is segmented into salmonella, E. coli, listeria, campylobacter, clostridium perfringens, pseudomonas, cronobacter, coliforms, legionella and others. Based on total count, the market is segmented into spoiling organisms, yeast & moulds and others. The food type in the market is segmented into meat & poultry, processed food, fruits & vegetables, dairy, cereals & grains, beverage, water, pharma drugs and others. By technology, the market is segmented into rapid, traditional and other molecular-based tests.

Based on the customer type, the market is segmented into service lab, industry and governmental/non-profit organization.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into food safety, diagnostics, pathology, forensics, clinical research and drug discovery.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into food industry, pathology laboratories, diagnostic centers, hospitals, service labors (food and water), biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical companies, culture collection repositories, cooling towers, blood banks and others.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tender and retail sales.

