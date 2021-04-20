Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization in Dairy Industry Market Set To Grow At Healthy CAGR Of 19.20% By 2028||Robert Bosch GmbH, CHIC Group, ELEA, Pulsemaster, Nordion (Canada) Inc., Multivac Sepp Haggenmuller Se & Co. Kg, Stansted Fluid Power Products Ltd

The use of such established statistical tools and coherent models for analysis and forecasting of market data makes this report outshining. The large scale Non-Thermal Pasteurization in Dairy Industry report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization in Dairy Industry market research study presents actionable market insights with which sustainable and money-spinning business strategies can be created. In the report, market segmentation is performed in detail based on various parameters that include applications, verticals, deployment model, end user, and geographical region.

The non-thermal pasteurization in dairy industry market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of approximately 19.20% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The growth of the convenience food sector is escalating the growth of non-thermal pasteurization in dairy industry market.

The major players covered in the non-thermal pasteurization in dairy industry market report are Alantra, JBT, thyssenkrupp AG, KOBE STEEL, LTD., Robert Bosch GmbH, CHIC Group, ELEA, Pulsemaster, Nordion (Canada) Inc., Multivac Sepp Haggenmuller Se & Co. Kg, Stansted Fluid Power Products Ltd, Symbios Technologies, Dukane Corp., Gray*Star, Universal Pure, American Pasteurization Company, Advanced Microwave Technologies, Hormel Foods Corporation among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization in Dairy Industry Market Drivers:

The growth of the convenience food sector is escalating the growth of non-thermal pasteurization in dairy industry market.

The utilization of less heat in this technology provides numerous benefits such as the sensory and nutritional qualities of the product without affecting and the preference of the technology over traditional processing methods as it offers better quality of products are the major factors driving the non-thermal pasteurization in dairy industry market.

The increase in the number of research and development activities to enhance the process and make it better for various food applications, surge in investment in the research projects and rise enhance the process and make it better for various food applications accelerate the non-thermal pasteurization in dairy industry market growth. The rising use of snacks such as ready-to-eat, frozen and packaged foods, the government’s investment in equipment and tools and growth of convenience food consumption influence the non-thermal pasteurization in dairy industry market.

The benefits offered by the technology such as increase shelf life of food, the demand for preservation of vegetables, fruits, meat, seafood and process optimization and efficiency influence the non-thermal pasteurization in dairy industry market. Additionally, increasing luxurious demand, rise in consumer spending, changing lifestyle of people, rapid urbanization and surge in disposable income positively affect the non-thermal pasteurization in dairy industry market.

Furthermore, initiatives by government in food processing machinery and equipment and growing in the usage of high-pressure processing (HPP) toll processors extends profitable opportunity to the non-thermal pasteurization in dairy industry market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization in Dairy Industry Market Restraints:

On the other hand, high capital investment and misconception leading to additional regulatory steps for labeling irradiated food are the factors expected to obstruct the non-thermal pasteurization in dairy industry market growth. Conventional technology preferred by established players is projected to challenge the non-thermal pasteurization in dairy industry market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Non-Thermal Pasteurization in Dairy Industry Market Scope and Market Size

The non-thermal pasteurization in dairy industry market is segmented on the basis of technique and food form. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of technique, the non-thermal pasteurization in dairy industry market is segmented into HPP, PEF, MVH, irradiation, ultrasonic and others.

On the basis of food form, the non-thermal pasteurization in dairy industry market is segmented into solid and liquid.

