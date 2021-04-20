Global Microalgae Market To Be Worth $ 61,988.47 Million By 2028||Cyanotech Corporation, Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, Algaecytes, Australian Spirulina, Algatech LTD, Lyxia, BASF SE, Corbion,  E.I.D. – Parry (India) Limited

An excellent Microalgae market report encompasses the study about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios. It highlights the global key manufacturers to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape via SWOT analysis. The use of such established statistical tools and coherent models for analysis and forecasting of market data makes this report outshining. The large scale Microalgae report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Microalgae market research study presents actionable market insights with which sustainable and money-spinning business strategies can be created. The business report also analyzes the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. Market drivers and market restraints estimated in this business report makes aware about how the product is getting utilized in the recent period and also gives estimations about the future usage. In the report, market segmentation is performed in detail based on various parameters that include applications, verticals, deployment model, end user, and geographical region.

The microalgae market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 61,988.47 million by 2028. Increasing awareness among consumers about health benefits of microalgae products and high demand of plant derived proteins are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

The major companies which are dealing in the microalgae are Cellana Inc., DSM, BIOPROCESS ALGAE, LLC., Corbion, Algarithm, Cyanotech Corporation, Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, Algaecytes, Australian Spirulina, Algatech LTD, Lyxia, BASF SE, Corbion, E.I.D. – Parry (India) Limited, Kuehnle AgroSystems Inc., ALGISYS LLC, euglena Co., Ltd., Heliae Development, LLC, AlgaEnergy, ALGENOL, AstaReal AB among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product launch and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the microalgae market.

For instance,

In October 2020, Cyanotech Corporation launched BioAstin, a microalgae derived product. The launched has proven to be efficient for treatment of cardiovascular disease, skin disease and joint health among others. The product launched boosted the company’s product portfolio and allowed it to earn more revenue.

In January 2019, Algarithm received non- GMO certification for Omega-3 DHA algal oil. This certification proved that company is attempting best GMO practices and performing rigorous standards in order to maintain the product quality. This certification enhanced the company’s credibility in microalgae market.

Report opportunities

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Microalgae Market Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Microalgae market. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Microalgae Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Microalgae market The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

