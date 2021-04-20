Global Dental Software Market Expected To Reach $ 4,181.18 Million Growth By 2028||ACE Dental, Datacon Dental Systems, KaVo Dental, SMK Imaging, Open Dental Software, PLANMECA OY, Dentsply Sirona, Consult-PRO, Patterson Companies Inc

Data Bridge Market research released a new market study on Dental Software with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis In Dental Software research report also directs the manufacturer about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts and makes it more effective. The report consists of all the detailed profiles for the Dental Software major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. Dental Software survey provides key information about the industry such as helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. This market study includes drivers and restraints for the market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period derived with the help of SWOT analysis.

The dental software market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 4,181.18 million by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 8.23% in the above mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the dental software market report are ABELDent Inc., Dentimax, Carestream Health, Henry Schein One, YAPI Inc., ACE Dental, Datacon Dental Systems, KaVo Dental, SMK Imaging, Open Dental Software, PLANMECA OY, Dentsply Sirona, Consult-PRO, Patterson Companies Inc., NF Dental Group, Curve Dental, LLC, PRACTICE-WEB INC., NXGN Management, LLC, BestoSys Solutions Private Limited and Allscripts Healthcare, LLC among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America region leads the dental software market owing to the significant share of US as well as the rising government helping and encouragement for the dental industry within the region.

Global Dental Software Market Scope and Market Size

The dental software market is segmented on the basis of type, application, deployment model and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, the dental software market is segmented into practice management software, patient communication software, treatment planning software, patient education software and dental imaging software.

Based on application, the dental software market is segmented into clinical application and administrative.

The dental software market is segmented on the basis of deployment model into on-premise model and web-based/cloud-based model.

The end user segment of the dental software market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, academics and research institutes and others.

Global Dental Software Market Drivers:

The high adoption of digital dental radiography systems is amongst the significant factors fueling the growth and demand of the dental software market. In addition, the high growth in the aging population and rapid technological advancements are also contributing to the growth in the global market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Also the increasing technological advancements in the dental equipment and dental surgeries gaining thrust owing to changing lifestyle and food habits are also lifting the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the high rise in oral healthcare expenditure as well as in the number of dental practices is also one of the significant factors flourishing the growth of the dental software market. Rapidly growing dental industry will also make sure high industry growth over the forecast period.

The rapid increase in oral health insurance coverage as well as rising favorable government initiatives and increasing prevalence of dental disorders and patient database are offering significant growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Global Dental Software Market Restraints:

However, the high cost of digital dental system and complexity in operating software will curb the growth of the dental software market, whereas the lack of awareness has the potential to challenge the growth of the dental software market.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Dental Software Market

8 Dental Software Market, By Service

9 Dental Software Market, By Deployment Type

10 Dental Software Market, By Organization Size

11 Dental Software Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

