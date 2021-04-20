Global Blockchain for Healthcare Market To Be Worth $ 8362.01 Million By 2027||Gem, Hashed Health, Chronicled, iSolve, LLC, Patientory., Factom., Medicalchain SA., Proof.Works, SimplyVital Health, Inc
Blockchain for healthcare market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 8362.01 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 72.0% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing occurrences of healthcare data breaches have been directly impacting the growth of blockchain for healthcare market.
The major players covered in the blockchain for healthcare market report are IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Guardtime, PokitDok, Inc., Gem, Hashed Health, Chronicled, iSolve, LLC, Patientory., Factom., Medicalchain SA., Proof.Works, SimplyVital Health, Inc, Blockchain AI Solutions Ltd, Change Healthcare, Doc.ai, Inc, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Global Blockchain for Healthcare Market Scope and Market Size
Blockchain for healthcare market is segmented on the basis of application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
Based on application, blockchain for healthcare market is segmented into clinical data exchange and interoperability, claims adjudication and billing management, drug supply chain management, drug discovery and clinical trials, prescription drug abuse and others.
Blockchain for healthcare market has also been segmented based on the end user into pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, healthcare payers and others.
Global Blockchain for Healthcare Market Drivers:
The growing occurrences of healthcare data breaches have been directly impacting the growth of blockchain for healthcare market.
Rising adoption of blockchain technology, increasing demand of cost-effective and secured data interoperability with the help of blockchain, introduction of transparency and immutability of the distributed ledger technology and growing threats of counterfeit drugs are some of the factors that will accelerate the growth of the blockchain for healthcare market in the forecast period f 2020-2027.
On the other hand, increasing initiatives of the government and surging investment for the development of advanced solutions will further create new and ample opportunities for the growth of growth of blockchain for healthcare market in the above mentioned forecast period.
Global Blockchain for Healthcare Market Restraints:
Lack of data safety and standard set will acts as a market restraint for the blockchain for healthcare in the above mentioned forecast period.
