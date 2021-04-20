Global At-Home Testing Kits Market Expected to Witness High Growth over the Forecast to 2028 By Top Manufactures: Alere, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Siemens, Advacare Pharma LLP, Danaher, Bright Health Care Private Limited, True Diagnostics Inc
The at-home testing kits market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach USD 8,154.74 million by 2028. Increasing health awareness among people is helping the at-home testing kits market to grow at significant rate.
The major players covered in the at-home testing kits market report are Abbott, OraSure Technologies, Inc., BD, Nureca Inc. USA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Alere, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Siemens, Advacare Pharma LLP, Danaher, Bright Health Care Private Limited, True Diagnostics Inc., Abacus Diagnostics, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., ACON Laboratories Inc., Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH, Medtronic, NecLife, Trividia Health, Inc., NIPRO, Quidel Corporation and bioMérieux SA among other domestic and global players.
At-Home Testing Kits Market Scenario
According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for at-home testing kits in North America region has the highest market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Market leader is Abbott which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 12% to 16% in the North America region. The market is witnessing continuous product launch, partnership and other strategies in the market.
For instance,
- In December 2020, Abbott has introduced new BinaxNOW rapid test for testing COVID-19 virus at home and at very low cost and it provides results in minutes and detects the virus in the early part of the infection and disease. This new launched rapid test kit will help company to acquire more customers and increase their business.
Global At-Home Testing Kits Market Scope and Market Size
At-home testing kits market is segmented on the basis of test type, form type and sample type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
- Based on test type, the at-home testing kits market is segmented into pregnancy test, HIV test kit, cholesterol, blood glucose, infectious diseases, ovulation predictor test kit, drug abuse test kit and others.
- On the basis of form type, the at-home testing kits market is segmented into cassette, strip, midstream and others.
- At-home testing kits market has also been segmented based on the sample type into urine, blood, saliva and others.
Table of Contents:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodologies
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Compliance in At-Home Testing Kits Market
8 At-Home Testing Kits Market, By Service
9 At-Home Testing Kits Market, By Deployment Type
10 At-Home Testing Kits Market, By Organization Size
11 At-Home Testing Kits Market Analyses, By Vertical
12 Geographic Analyses
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
13 Competitive Landscapes
14 Detailed Company Profiles
15 Related Reports
Key Reasons to Purchase At-Home Testing Kits Report:
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the Global At-Home Testing Kits and its commercial landscape.
- Assess the At-Home Testing Kits production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
- To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the At-Home Testing Kits and its impact in the Global market.
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for Global At-Home Testing Kits .
