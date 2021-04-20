Finding the perfect picture in online selfies undermines teenagers’ self-esteem health

The search for the perfect picture on social networks through the use of filters in selfies weakens the self-esteem of young women and has led to an increasing demand for plastic surgery, according to a survey published on Tuesday. Snapchat Dysmorphia is a mental disorder that is affecting more and more young people around the world. It is triggered by the influence of social networks and leads them to perform plastic surgeries to look the way they appear in the photos they take of themselves, so-called selfies, where they use filters that change their appearance.

A study by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery found that 72% of surgeons experienced increased demand for these procedures in 2019, 15% more than in 2018. With this in mind, the Detoxify Beauty study by Dove, an online A survey of 510 Portuguese girls aged 10 to 17 was carried out in ten countries.

“The main aim of the study was to understand how these young women distort their image on social networks and to understand the effects of social media filters on their self-esteem, their behavior, their identity and their daily life,” explains the psychologist Filipa Jardim da Silva.

Around half of the Portuguese young women surveyed say they want to feel more self-confident. and seven in ten say they would like to be more proud of their bodies, he says. On average, girls spend more than two hours a day on social networks and due to the pandemic context, 70% spent even more time.

Only 50% of respondents think that social networks are a positive factor in their life, while 41% of young women say they cannot be themselves and 25% regret that they do not look like the person in real life can that shows online. According to the poll, which was held in March, 76% of girls aged 13 and over use filters or applications to change the way they look in photos. On average, they will be 12 years old when they first use this type of functionality.

Almost two-thirds say they try to edit or hide at least one feature of their body before posting a photo, and 86% say they post selfies to get comments and likes. “They don’t mention that they post selfies because they enjoy it, because it’s a way to express themselves, to have an online presence, to face a character. No, they assume that the point is to be accepted, to be valued and to feel integrated and popular ”, contextualizes the clinical psychologist.

For Filipa Jardim da Silva, the results of the study are “not positive, but not surprising: they largely meet our expectations”. And he adds that this initiative came about because it is so “a relevant topic and has so many implications in so many dimensions” that is part of the new Inverted Selfie campaign, an initiative of the Dove Self-Esteem Project.

According to the spokesperson for the study, there is a “correlation” between the use of filters and the pressure to perfect online with “a higher incidence of eating disorders, anxiety, depression”. More: “On the one hand, these results confirm the relevance of the study and the relevance of continuing the work in the field of self-esteem among young people” and also show that “Topics that seem to be easy or easy are superfluous topics that use mental illnesses effectively . “

For the psychologist, “the family and school play a fundamental role in building the self-esteem of young people”. It is “important that the reference adults value each young person, help them discover their strengths and talents and more than respect their individuality than encourage unfair comparisons”.

“The separation of behavior from personal identity and the evaluation of the learning process more than the concrete result are two essential principles for building a good sense of self,” summarizes Filipa Jardim da Silva.