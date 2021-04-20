Farense wins in Paços de Ferreira | Soccer

Two goals in the finals this Tuesday allowed Farense to win 2-0 in the opening game of the 28th round of the I Liga at Paços de Ferreira, with the Algarves leaving the relegation places.

Ryan Gauld (77 ‘, gp) and Fabrício Isidoro (84’) scored the goals that allowed Jorge Costa’s team to break a string of three straight defeats while the Pacense lineup added the fourth straight defeat.

With this triumph, Farense gave up 17th and penultimate place and rose to 16th place, which allows access to the permanent play-off with 25 points, while Paços de Ferreira holds fifth place with 44 points, six more than V Guimarães. Sixth to play for FC Porto this round.