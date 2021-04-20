European Medicines Agency supports Janssen vaccine with warning of coronavirus thrombosis

The Janssen Covid-19 vaccine is expected to contain a warning of the rare side effect of blood clots forming, as well as a decrease in the number of platelets determined by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Tuesday. However, the balance between the risks and benefits of this vaccine remains positive.

The EMA Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee made this decision after determining that “there was a possible association between the eight reports of this type of rare thrombosis, where clot formation is associated with a reduction in platelets in the United States, resulting in death and lead to the administration of the vaccine, although they are quite rare. These cases were recorded in a universe of seven million doses of the vaccine by Janssen (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), which was administered in the United States through April 13th. This underscores a statement by the EMA, which should also have a press conference this afternoon, explaining your decision.

Administration of this vaccine, which shares the same technological platform as AstraZeneca – it is a viral vector vaccine – has been temporarily suspended in the US while drug regulators examine what to do. On Friday, a new meeting of an independent committee of experts is set to advise the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States to reconsider what to do with the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine, which uses a modified adenovirus do no harm to introduce the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein into the body.

The J&J group delayed the delivery of their single dose vaccine in Europe and tried to resolve this situation. Portugal has already received the first 31,200 doses of the Janssen vaccine, which will be stored until the European regulator decides on its use.

All cases of thrombosis in the US followed a similar pattern to the AstraZeneca vaccine. The majority occurred in women under the age of 60 and occurred within three weeks of vaccination. However, no specific risk factors could be identified with the data available so far. The next sex of people suffering from these clots is not considered a risk factor as these vaccines were mostly given to women, skewing the assessment.