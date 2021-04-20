Don’t catch me, this is inclusion megaphone

My daughter leaves school, gets in the car and, very excited, tells me that she was packed. I’m telling you to be calm that I talk to the teacher so that it doesn’t happen again. She calms down and goes to school peacefully and happily the next day.

How many people identify with this episode? Does it seem relevant or something trivial? My daughter is autistic and I tell you it is very important. It is so important to write this text to show what inclusion is and how important the diagnosis is.

The behavior in question is a tactile defense – caused by a sensory aversion to a certain type of touch. The act in question wasn’t malicious – it’s part of the routine of taking the kids to the bathroom and touching them with confidence. But it’s not a good thing for my daughter. Because children don’t all have the same sensory responses to stimuli.

Since my daughter is autistic, she is accompanied at school by a special needs teacher and two therapists, occupational and speech therapists, who act as “translators” of the behavior. You can explain what it’s about: a sensory aversion. With this information, the school can accept my daughter – convey to the professionals involved that it is not a child’s whim or bad behavior, but rather their sensory properties. It is not intended to prevent loving, loving touching through a “no-touch” policy. It’s about knowing how to touch.

My daughter goes to a public school – EB1 de Santa Rita from the Lousã School Group. The ARCIL Resource Center for Inclusion offers support for therapists. He was diagnosed in the Children’s Hospital of the Centro Hospitalar e Universitário de Coimbra. There we were told: “The best therapy is school”. And it’s true. For school to be the best therapy, it must become an “interpretive environment” in which the child’s sensory needs are taken into account.

With translating therapists and with good communication with family and with all people who share the child’s life, this environment takes place that allows them to learn and thrive at their own pace. It is this therapeutic school environment that gets the best results.

Seems easy? But it is not. It requires the collective attention of the entire school environment.

Unfortunately, there are many barriers to creating this much-needed environment for all children, especially autistic children. First of all, there is a great fear of the diagnosis, of the “label” shared by health professionals and family members that prevents the school from accessing the information it needs to interpret and place the child. The result is a disaster: permanent breakdowns are considered “tantrums”. Children expelled. Aggressiveness. “What to do when the child is gone?” Asked a teacher from another school. I replied that the most important thing is to understand why “it happens” – to avoid or minimize this behavior.

Sometimes the accommodations are as simple as placing tennis balls on the chairs so they don’t make noise under a tile floor. Or the child can leave the room with an educational assistant to calm them down. Sometimes accommodations are as easy as being able to arrive a few minutes later to keep you in a good mood and get adjusted after a bad night’s sleep.

This is Lousã with many years of experience in implementing the inclusive school. The recording takes place every day and it must be shown that this is possible. And I want to believe that if it is possible here, it must be possible everywhere.