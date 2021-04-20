Current Trends in Digital Therapeutics Industry: Market Estimation 2021-2027 and Company Profiles: Welldoc, Samsung, Gaia, Atentiv, Mango Health

Data Bridge Market Research presents an latest and updated Study on Digital Therapeutics Market Size 2021-2027. The report offers market prophesy related to market, revenue, Size, production, Consumption, CAGR, price, gross margin, and other major factors. This report covers key player’s strategies that mainly consist of new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that advance their footprints in the Digital Therapeutics industry. The report also contains a complete study of the developments and future trends of the market. It also informs about the trending innovation and business policies. Digital Therapeutics market businesses can get clear idea about how the market is going to perform in the forecast years with understandable details about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. The report highlights on the competitive scenario of the -market for knowing the competition at the regional levels.

Digital therapeutic (DTx) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 23.4% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 10,639.36 million by 2028 from USD 2012.29 million in 2020. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension among others as well as the rising awareness by government agencies will increase the growth of the digital therapeutic market.

The major players covered in Digital Therapeutic (DTx) are:

Fitbit, Inc

Livongo

ResMed

Omada Health, Inc

Noom

Ginger

Happify

Welldoc, Inc

Samsung, Gaia, Inc

Atentiv

Mango Health

Natural Cycles

Cognifit

Cognoa

Kaia Health

Wellthy Therapeutics

Mindstrong Health

Smart Patient GMBH

Ayogo Health

The Study Is Segmented By Following:

By Product and Service Type (Hardware Product, Solutions/Software and Service)

By Application (Treatment/Care-Related Applications and Preventive Applications)

By Purchase Mode (Group Purchase Organization and Individual)

By Sales Channel (B2B and B2C)

Years considered for these Digital Therapeutics Market reports:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2027

Digital Therapeutics Market Forecast Period: 2021-2028

Years considered for these Digital Therapeutics Market reports:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2027

Digital Therapeutics Market Forecast Period: 2021-2028

TOC of Global Digital Therapeutics Market:

Global Digital Therapeutics Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of product and service type, the digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented into hardware products, solutions/software and service. In 2021, solution/software segment is expected to dominate the market since with the pandemic situation going on the safety is the prime responsibility, therefore people would tend to prefer this segment.

On the basis of application, the digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented into treatment/care-related applications and preventive applications. In 2021, treatment/care-related segment is expected to dominate since this would provide treatment for the chronic disorders which are highly prevailing.

On the basis of purchase mode, the digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented into group purchase organization and individual. In 2021, individual segment is expected to dominate the market since many people individually are accepting the digital healthcare platform and want to get treated without any contact.

On the basis of sales channel, the digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented into B2B and B2C. In 2021, B2C segment is expected to dominate the market since the services are mostly preferred directly to the customers.

Competitive Landscape and Digital Therapeutics Market Share Analysis

The major companies providing digital therapeutic (DTx) are Fitbit, Inc., Livongo, ResMed, Omada Health, Inc., Noom, Ginger, Happify, Welldoc, Inc., Samsung, Gaia, Inc., Atentiv, Mango Health, Natural Cycles, Cognifit, Cognoa, Kaia Health, Wellthy Therapeutics, Mindstrong Health, Smart Patient GMBH, Ayogo Health, Better Therapeutics, 2morrow, Canary Health, Click Therapeutics, Pear Therapeutics, Voluntis, Akili Interactive Labs, among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Digital Therapeutics Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the Digital Therapeutics Market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, in the Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the complete insights into current industry trends, growth drivers, trend forecast about Digital Therapeutics market?

Which product segment will grab a Digital Therapeutics market share with the latest analysis of market share, challenges growth drivers, and investment opportunities?

Which segment’s market dynamics and trends have been mentioned across application and geographical areas?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which Market Segmentation up to three or four level provided in the report?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Digital Therapeutics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Digital Therapeutics market may face in future?

Which are the profiles of the key industry players across each regional market, their growth strategies, market shares, and product portfolios?

Which are the Patent estimation, including coverage of the current state of technology, newly issued patents and new patent applications?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Digital Therapeutics market?

What are extensive research information on major drivers and current trends within the industry and regional dynamics of the market?

