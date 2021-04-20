CPAS: Turning the crisis into an opportunity Opinion

It is known that in the Chinese language, crisis and opportunity appear in the same Chinese character. The year 2020 and now also the year 2021 follow this idea and it is up to each of us to be aware of this reality and to know how to decide and choose at the right time. It is also this dichotomy that we speak of when we refer to the Lawyers and Lawyers Pension Fund (CPAS) and reform and reconfiguration that need to be decided.

Since my last article, two facts have contributed to progress on this matter: (i) the decision of the General Assembly of the Bar (OA) to hold a referendum on the choice of a social security system for the future, and (ii) the completion of the study by the working group ( WG) created to diagnose the challenges of CPAS and analyze possible solutions to be implemented. The challenge we face is clear: which pension system do we want and which one best suits the challenges of a changing world? A regime like the current one, of the pension fund type, or a system that allows us to receive an auxiliary component that guarantees social benefits in situations of sickness, unemployment, etc.

CPAS was developed at a time when these issues were not addressed or were less relevant. CPAS has to reconfigure itself or ultimately give way to a different support system. And that is the challenge of the referendum. As I have always argued, this choice should only be made consciously and informed, and studying the GT-CPAS sheds light on the subject. However, since it is impossible in the context of a newspaper article to cover all aspects of the document, I believe it is important to have a guided reading on the main conclusions of the final report to help make that decision. All professionals in the class need to conscience and accept . In its nearly 30 meetings, over the course of 10 months of work, the GT-CPAS pursued the mission and the objectives set for it, namely (i) conducting the survey on the general situation of beneficiaries, taking into account a characterization of the socio-economic status of the class , (ii) Analysis of the possibility of extraordinary financial support from the state budget in relation to the current difficulties caused by the pandemic, (iii) Monitoring of the approved measures to alleviate the current crisis and preparation of proposals for corrective action, and (iv) Preparation of a comparative study of the Social Insurance System for Lawyers and Lawyers (RCPAS) with the General Regime of Independent Workers (RGTI) and the General Social Insurance System (RGSS).

This work led to a series of conclusions and recommendations led by one key measure: the “urgent need for sustainability studies over a longer period than those previously carried out and known” (20 years) in order to be able to foresee the capacity CPAS to respond to commitments to beneficiaries of all ages.

Comparison of RCPAS with social security systems

Much of the study is concerned with comparing RCPAS to RGTI and RGSS and listing relevant information to help us make an informed decision. Since it is not possible to be comprehensive, I would like to highlight some of the most important aspects. Contribution rate: With equivalent remuneration, RGTI is less costly from a contribution-based point of view. The nominal rate (21.4%) is lower than that of RCPAS (24%). “What makes the difference, however, is that, as with the RGTI, the relevant income is calculated quarterly, the effective contribution rate (14.98%) is considerably lower than the rate applicable at CPAS (which is linked to fixed remuneration and which exceeds it can) nominal interest). Old-age pensions: As in the RGTI / RGSS, the upper limit for the contributory base is lower (€ 5,265.72 compared to € 8,903.07 in the RCPAS), CPAS can assign old-age pensions with a higher value. The conditions for access to CPAS retirement are more advantageous compared to the RGSS, as the guarantee period to be fulfilled is shorter (10 years versus 15 years) and the retirement age is fixed (65 years) and below the current normal retirement age (66 years) and 6 months in 2021). In terms of the calculation and value of old-age / old-age pensions, the RGTI is more generous as it provides for higher income replacement rates. Access to social benefits: CPAS beneficiaries, unlike beneficiaries of other schemes, do not have access to social benefits related to parenting, sickness and unemployment protection, as these depend on the impossibility of performing their professional activity while the benefits are allocated by CPAS not, and it is possible to continue working. On the other hand, if self-employed people have access to social security benefits, they do not pay any contributions, while in RCPAS they are required to maintain their payment. Self-employed CPAS beneficiaries, even if they were part of the scheme for other self-employed persons, could not benefit from unemployment benefits, which are only available to individual entrepreneurs. This right would only exist if they were economically dependent on a client. Accounting for contributions: For the self-employed, there is an equivalent input of contributions for the purpose of accounting for social benefits (retirement pension, disability and survival) at the time of allocation of social security benefits, which is not the case in CPAS.

CPAS Reform: Next Steps

The GT-CPAS study concludes that all of these identified situations need urgent response and reform of the RCPAS to ensure that the CPAS is at least comparable to the RGTI. The integration of CPAS into social security is also one of the issues currently being discussed in several cases, namely in the Assembly of the Republic, where several legislative initiatives by some parties aim to find a solution to this challenge. Whatever the solution, we must also not forget who is already retired, who, under certain conditions, discounted many years to retire, and who now cannot be discarded as if it hadn’t counted. First, it is up to attorneys, attorneys, and law enforcement officers to reflect and make their informed decision. That is the purpose of this article: to shed initial light on the pros and cons of the choices to be made. The author writes according to the new orthographic convention