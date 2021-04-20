Covid-19: a journey into the hearts of Amazon workers | England

After 17 years as a freelance photographer, British Tristan Poyser saw that with the pandemic, his schedule had been canceled and income suddenly disappeared. “So I had to choose: I would either use my savings or find a job,” he told P3 in a telephone interview from Manchester, England. He was always curious about Amazon, especially after everything he heard in the media about the poor working conditions; So he decided to try his luck by applying for a job at the North West England office in the middle of a pandemic.

Luck smiled at him. In parallel with his role, which consisted of packing orders ten hours a day, Tristan Masked took photos: a portrait of Lockdown, a series of 136 portraits of company employees. “I asked everyone to write in a notebook how they felt about the pandemic and detention,” he explains. The statements were the most varied. “From those portrayed who missed the gym to people who lost close family members to the Covid-19.” The goal, he says, “was to allow participants to freely share their thoughts” in order to create an alternative narrative to the one that is broadcast daily by the mainstream media. “A register of people who are in control of their own words,” he sums up.

He did all the portraits in the Amazon warehouses. He had no trouble getting approval from the company, he guarantees. “And most of my colleagues were happy to be able to participate.” At the end of the shift, which sometimes ended at 5 a.m., each of the 136 workers devoted 20 minutes to Tristan. Masked’s portraits also include a self-portrait (image number 12 in this photo gallery) and photos of the photographer’s children wrapped in protective masks. “A symbolic way to include the impact of the pandemic on my family life,” he says. “My youngest son, Caspian, was born during the pandemic and knows no world without masks,” he complains.