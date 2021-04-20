Costa’s unsustainable weight of silent opinion

After analyzing some of the legal implications of reading Operation Marquis, it is necessary to think about it politically. Bearing in mind the principle of the presumption of innocence, we are all entitled to an opinion on what has been leaked to the public, which is certainly for law enforcement or defense purposes. Would you ever buy something from José Sócrates (JS)? Especially since you couldn’t even give a thorough explanation of the origin of the money, other than the historical anecdote of an almanac from 1943? Haughty, arrogant, “lives his truth”, clings to it as desperately as an outcast, and may even believe in what is typical of some mental disorders. JS is a deathly wounded political animal.