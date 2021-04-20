Costa announces a strengthening of the digitization of the Portuguese consulates and distance learning recovery and resilience plan

The Prime Minister announced this Tuesday that the Restoration and Resilience Program (PRR) will step up investments in digitizing the Portuguese consular network and in funding for distance learning in Portuguese. António Costa highlighted these two lines of the PRR in his speech to representatives of the Portuguese Community of Andorra, before the President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, with whom he spoke until Wednesday on XXVII. Ibero will take part in the American Summit.

“One of the big investments that we need to make – and that we will make – is right in our consular network. The PRR was created within the framework of the European Union and under this program a very substantial amount is entrusted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to develop two basic lines: one, distance learning in Portuguese, which is absolutely necessary; and secondly, so that we can have a truly digital consular network, ”said the Prime Minister.

Addressing the audience – where they sat alongside José Manuel Gonçalves’ advisor, eight members of Portuguese associations and groups, 12 business people and professionals, four from the fields of education, culture and social communication, representing the Portuguese community; António Costa, four Portuguese descendants elected in the local councils and three from the Portuguese Honorary Consulate in Andorra – left them a suggestion: “If each of you is a Portuguese Ambassador to Andorra, it is absolutely necessary that through a computer or an iPad, your consulate can always have it with you. These digital tools make it possible today to cover the distances that previously could only be overcome physically. It is now possible to carry out all consular acts with the exception of collecting biometric data through the computer system, ”he defends.

The Portuguese embassy in Andorra was closed by the PSD / CDS government, led by Pedro Passos Coelho, and its reopening was requested by representatives of the Portuguese community, the second largest foreigner in the principality – with around 10,500 inhabitants – shortly after the Spaniards and do about 14% of the total population. The Portuguese in Andorra come mainly from northern Portugal and are mainly engaged in trade, construction and hotels.

In his speech, in addition to investments in the PRR, the Prime Minister also made a suggestion that one of the next Portugal Day celebrations, June 10, should take place in Andorra during Marcelo Rebelo’s second term as President de Sousa.

“I am sure that if it is not for the year, during the current term of office of the President of the Republic, we will certainly celebrate our June 10th here in Andorra. We will celebrate with the presence of the President of the Republic and, hopefully, with my own presence, ”he said with a smile.

On the subject of education, the Prime Minister said he “recognized the complexities of the education system in Andorra and what it means in terms of introducing another language to be taught in the education system”. “We really appreciate the fact that it was possible to establish the Camões Chair at the University of Andorra,” he added in a speech that followed that of the Portuguese Ambassador to Andorra, Ambassador João Mira Gomes, who lives in Madrid.

Marcelo asks for more voter turnout

Then the President of the Republic asked Portuguese abroad to vote in national elections after stressing that politically he would not be a candidate for anything else. Like António Costa before, the head of state stressed that Portuguese residents outside his country now have more political rights to participate in national life.

“We are now working digitally in the consular area. And we’re strengthening relationships in terms of voter turnout. Now that I am not clueless because I am no longer a candidate for anything or for any other choice, I am very welcome to call you to even vote, ”he explained.

The President of the Republic pointed out that this increase in the participation rights of the Portuguese abroad at the political level “was a long struggle for the right to vote”. “We’ll see how to study this to make the vote easier, but it’s not very difficult here in Andorra because there are no great distances to get to the vote. It’s right next to home here. Take this opportunity, ”emphasized the head of state.

In his speech, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa recalled the official visit to this country in 2017 as it was the climax of a tour that included Egypt and Greece. “Before I started the official program in Andorra, I had to go to a mall to buy shoes. With the help of the Portuguese community, I bought some Portuguese-Andorran shoes, ”he said in one of the several personal notes he submitted, which also recalled a visit to the principality in the 1960s.

For the President of the Republic, the Portuguese are “irreplaceable” in Andorra and then allude to the negative consequences of Covid-19 and the “last” very difficult “year in the world.” This is the first trip together, Prime Minister and President of the Republic I have systematically postponed all trips abroad, so it is no coincidence that the summit [Ibero-Americana] allowed with our presence here, ”he emphasized.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said that he and António Costa could even have “stayed digital” in order to take part in the Ibero-American summit, “not least because of the 22 countries in the Ibero-American region, only Spain, Portugal, Guatemala and the USA. The Dominican Republic is present here . “” In our case there was no hesitation, he said in a new allusion to the Portuguese who live in Andorra.

The President of the Republic also appealed to the Portuguese living abroad, urging him to visit the country as soon as mobility conditions permit, “or next summer or next Christmas”. “If everything goes as we hope in Portugal, we are counting on you,” he said.