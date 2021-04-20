Cold Insulation Market 2020 Industry Trends, Growth Rate Analysis – Forecast to 2027|Top Companies – BASF SE, ROCKWOOL International A/S, Saint-Gobain Group, Owens Corning

Market Insights

Cold insulation market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 8.55 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 8.30% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Cold insulation market report analyses the growth, rising concerns regarding greenhouse gas emissions are expected to further fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Major Market Players Covered in The Cold Insulation Market Are:

The major players covered in the cold insulation market report are BASF SE, ROCKWOOL International A/S, Saint-Gobain Group, Owens Corning, Knauf Insulation Technical Solutions, Kingspan Group, Armacell,L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.p.A., Morgan Advanced Materials, Etex Headquarters, Aspen Aerogels, Inc., Johns Manville, Zotefoams plc, Recticel NV, NMC sa , Unifrax among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Cold Insulation Market Scope and Segments

Cold insulation market is segmented on the basis of type and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

• On the basis of type, cold insulation market is segmented into polyisocyanurate, polyurethane foam, nitrile rubber, phenolic foam, ceramic fiber, polystyrene foam (EPS & XPS).

• Cold insulation market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities, niches into multiple applications. The application segment for cold insulation market includes HVAC, chemicals, oil & gas, refrigeration, and others.

Based on regions, the Cold Insulation Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

