Cascais launches medical services to the population to ease pressure from health centers

The municipality of Cascais launched a health insurance plan for the entire population this Tuesday as if it were “free health insurance”. Vida Cascais, as they called it, will be one of the pillars of the SL3S – Local Health and Social Solidarity System and a channel that will concentrate Cascais health services provided by local institutions in the fields of health, wellbeing and activity, aging and solidarity .

According to the municipality, Cascais’s 214,000 residents have free access to some services: general and family health consultations, which are free 24/7, and pediatric teleconsultations. It will be a “local health service aimed at strengthening and complementing the National Health Service and, as Mayor Carlos Carreiras expects, it will relieve pressure from the county’s health centers, especially during this pandemic period.” However, the idea is for this program to continue beyond the pandemic period.

For residents who do not have the equipment to conduct teleconsultations at home, the mayor will arrange assistance for these populations with local councils.

The Bata-branca project, in turn, aims to ensure that all residents have access to a family doctor with personal consultations in a partnership between the regional health administration of Lisbon and Vale do Tejo and the União das Misericórdias.

There will also be the Cabine Saúde pilot, which will allow for simpler diagnostic tests and exams (such as an electrocardiogram) prescribed by general practitioners via teleconsultation to avoid going to a hospital or laboratory. of analyzes. The hut is located in the Abóboda municipal sports complex on Rua Mouzinho de Albuquerque in the municipality of São Domingos de Rana. If the experience is good, eight more scattered huts can be set up across the parish, according to the mayor. It will be available from May 3rd and is a partnership between the municipality and Médis and the Cascais Foundation.

For 45 euros, residents with the Viver Cascais card – which is essential for access to these services – have access to medical or nursing advice at home, a “value that was previously only available to health insurers,” says Carlos Carreiras.

Another pillar of the program, in collaboration with the Fundação D. Luís and the Portuguese Red Cross, will be based on supporting older people in lifelong learning activities, participating in cultural projects and providing support at home.

Consultations can be scheduled starting this Tuesday at 800 203 186, a free community line. The Viver Cascais card is essential to access these services as proof of address. It can be requested from the municipality free of charge.

According to the mayor, this program is funded by part of the municipal property tax (IMI) revenue, which the municipality decided not to lower this year. This year’s estimated sales increase of 1.5 million euros will be used to finance the program, said the mayor.

To get this program up and running, the community will depend on the support of the four local councils, the Cascais Health Center Group, the Permanent Medical Service, the Santa Casa da Misericórdia, the Portuguese Red Cross and D. Luís Foundations, and Cascais .