Brian Sicknick, US Capitol Police, died of natural causes USA

U.S. Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was involved in the defense of the U.S. Capitol during the Donald Trump invasion of the building, suffered two strokes eight hours after the spraying and died of natural causes the next day at the DC Forensic Medicine Office

The autopsy report was released Monday by coroner Francisco J. Diaz 14 weeks after the invasion and occupation of the building that houses the two chambers of the US Congress – the House of Representatives and the Senate.

On January 6, supporters of then-US President Donald Trump tried to prevent the election and counting ceremony of the votes of the electoral college that brought Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden victory in the presidential election in November 2020.

Following the invasion and news of Brian Sicknick’s death on January 7, the New York Times reported that the agent had been hit with a fire extinguisher in clashes with the invaders. The newspaper would come back to this information later.

In the days and weeks following the Capitol occupation, the US Department of Justice identified more than 540 suspects and charged 400 people.

Among the defendants are Julian Khater, 32, and George Tanios, 39, who sprayed Brian Sicnick and two other police officers during clashes on the steps of the Capitol.

The US Department of Justice was waiting for the results of the autopsy to decide whether it would prosecute Khater and Tanios for the murder of Agent Sicknick in addition to indicting an officer.

For privacy reasons, the coroner did not want to disclose whether the policeman had a health problem that could have contributed to the strokes he suffered.

According to experts heard by the Washington Post, finding that the policeman died of natural causes makes the murder charge less likely, even though the coroner said, “Everything that happened [no dia 6 de Janeiro] played a role “in the death of Brian Sicknick.

Speaking to the Post, former federal prosecutor Christopher Macchiaroli said authorities may discover other episodes that may have contributed to the police strokes. But he also stressed that “any defense attorney would use the coroner’s findings as a perfect example of reasonable doubt.”

In addition to Brian Sicknick, four other people, all supporters of Donald Trump, died after the invasion of the US Capitol on January 6.

Ashli ​​Babbitt, 35, a United States Air Force veteran, was shot dead by a police officer in the Capitol. Of the other three victims, two died from a heart attack and one from an amphetamine overdose.

Agent Brian Sicknick, 42, was also a supporter of former President Trump and wrote several times to his constituency representative in Congress, Virginia Democrat Don Beyer.

According to a spokesman for the Congressman, Sicknick opposed the first impeachment trial against Trump and advocated strengthening arms control in the US. The messages he sent to Don Beyer were always “polite and balanced,” the spokesman said.