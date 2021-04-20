Bayern Munich shortly before the renewed validation of the title in Germany International Football

This Tuesday Bayern Munich beat Bayer Leverkusen (2-0) and is able to celebrate the 31st title of the German champions – the ninth in a row – in the next round (Saturday, 24th) in the trip to Mainz He will reach 14th place in the Bundesliga.

With 71 points in 30 rounds, the Bavarian team used the second slip in a row by RB Leipzig, which had lost hours before on its trip to Cologne (1: 2), and increased the lead over the still runner-up to 10 points, if they still have to compete. Four rounds (12 points), with André Silvas Eintracht Frankfurt, third on the condition, with 15 points.

The Portuguese striker scored the second goal in the 2-0 win against Augsburg and isolated himself in second place among the best with 24 goals, Robert Lewandowski’s 11 and one more than Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), who comes into the field tonight Goal scorers. to answer the Portuguese international against FC Union Berlin.

After being eliminated from the Champions League, Bayern Munich healed their wounds with a victory over Wolfsburg (then third in the overall standings) and defeated – again without Lucas Moura and Lewandowski – Leverkusen, sixth place in the Bundesliga, in one game in which the European and World Champions were determined to solve the problem as quickly as possible: Choupo-Moting (7 ‘) and Joshua Kimmich (13’) built a solid advantage, which was not only enhanced by a lack of effectiveness. Choupo-Moting still scored twice but the goal was void, which opened a window for Leverkusen to react and create some embarrassment for the locals, with a ball in Manuel Neuer’s iron that was crucial to the defeat at the time Keep advantage.

The 30th round confirmed the relegation of Schalke 04, last in the rating, with 13 points, 13 from Hertha de Berlin (minus two games) and Cologne, penultimate.

Gonçalo Paciência’s team lost (1-0) when they went to Arminia Bielefeld’s fortress, who scored the only goal of the game in the second half (50 minutes), from Fabian Klos, who missed a penalty (81 minutes), when Schalke 04 scored the goal, it was reduced to 10 units due to the expulsion of Malick Thiaw (71 ‘)