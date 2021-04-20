Arcos de Valdevez with new paths through the “great beauty” of the lagoon tourism

Arcos de Valdevez with new paths through the “great beauty” of the lagoon tourism

They are the new walkways of Lagoas do Vez, a new section of Ecovia do Vez that aims to “enhance the natural heritage” and “make passers-by the Vez lagoons of great beauty”.

The municipality of Arcos de Valdevez has announced the opening of the new path, which will be expanded “continuously along the river on sidewalks”.

The section is located between the Poço das Caldeiras, municipality of Loureda, and São Sebastião, municipality of Cabreiro, and thus connects via the pedestrian bridge of Ecovia do Vez.

Cm Arcos de valdevez

“The access points created by the community allow visitors to relax in the fresh, crystalline water,” suggests the community. In the summer you can of course do a few refreshing dives.

According to the municipality, the work had “a worldwide investment of around 200,000 euros”, 75% of which was financed by the ERDF, operating program Norte2020, Portugal2020.

It is part of the project to “improve and consolidate” the district’s route network, which already covers “more than 300 km”. The objectives include “better conditions for attractiveness in the community, promotion of nature tourism and trade and contribution to the local economy”.