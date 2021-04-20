Another 1,700 specialists have to work for vaccination centers against covid-19 | to be discontinued Coronavirus

In order for the mass vaccination against Covid-19 to enter the cruising speed at the beginning of May with a vaccination of at least 100,000 people per day on average, around 1,700 more specialists will have to be hired to improve the health of the centers, which so far ensured the country’s entire vaccination campaign to have. The latest estimates suggest that the Regional Health Administrations (ARS), in collaboration with the Health Center Groups (ACES) and the Vaccination Plan Task Force, will need to hire an additional thousand nurses, 140 doctors and 570 assistants for vaccination center support, but the final numbers of an ARS are missing still, PUBLIC learned.