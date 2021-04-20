Alcoholic Beverages Market Excellent Growth 2021 Top Key Players – E & J Gallo, William Grant & Sons, Boston Beer, Miller Coors

The latest research report on Alcoholic Beverages Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) The report offers a mixture of qualitative and quantifiable information focusing on aspects such as key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities in the Alcoholic Beverages market. Various leaders along with players that are emerging, have been profiled in this report.

Key players include E & J Gallo, William Grant & Sons, Boston Beer, Miller Coors, Diageo, Treasury Wine Estates, Jose Cuervo, Constellation Brands, Beam-Suntory, Mast-Jaegermeister, Bacardi, Pernod Ricard, Edrington Group, Brown-Forman, Pabst Brewing, Anheuser-Busch, Carlsberg, China Resource Enterprise, Accolade Wines, Vina Concha y Toro, Torres, Heineken, The Wine Group, Craft Brew Alliance Inc., Molson Coors Brewing Co., Haelwood International Holdings Plc and Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Pty Ltd.

Alcoholic beverages market is expected to reach USD 1,285.88 billion by 2027. The growing demand for high quality and premium beer will be one of the major driver in the global Alcoholic beverages market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

The market is driven by an increase in the number of young adults, combined with high disposable income and a demand for premium / super-premium products, increasing awareness for the bad effects of low alcohol consumption also contributes to an increase in demand for high and primary alcohol. High-quality and high-performance alcoholic beverage producers are seeing huge commercial growth. On the other hand, higher cost of premium / super premium products and an increase in the alcohol market, due to increased health problems are expected to limit the market growth. Also, the introduction of healthy breweries and spirits is expected to provide the best opportunities for alcoholic beverages market players in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

By Product Type (Beer, Wine, Distilled Spirits, Others),

Packaging (Plastic Bottles, Glass Bottles, Tins),

Distribution Channel (Modern Trade, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers, Hotels/Restaurants/Bars, Commercial Stores, On Premises, Liquor Stores, Grocery Shops, Internet Retailing, Supermarkets)

The countries covered in the alcoholic beverages market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The consumption of alcoholic beverages is expected to increase in North America due to growth in the population of young adults and high consumption of high-quality alcoholic beverages. On the other hand, emerging markets such as China and India are expected to witness significant increase in alcoholic beverage demand during the Asia-Pacific forecast period.

