8K Technology Market 2021 to Build Excessive Revenue at Healthy Growth Rate | LG Electronics, Sony Corporation, Electronics, Sharp Corporation

Latest added 8K Technology Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Samsung, LG Electronics, Sony Corporation, Electronics, Sharp Corporation, Canon Inc., Red Digital Cinema, Dell Technologies, Leyard Optoelectronic Panasonic, Hisense.

This report studies the 8K Technology Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the 8K Technology Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

8K Technology Market, By Product (Television (OLED, LED-LCD, QD-LCD, Micro-LED), Monitor & Notebook, Professional Camera and Projector), End-user (Consumer, Sports & Entertainment, Healthcare and Others) and Region- Global Forecast 2027

To Avail deep insights of 8K Technology Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

The 8K Technology Market size is estimated to grow from USD 2.96 Billion in 2020 to USD XX Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 53.79% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

Demand for 8K technology is rising due to the increased demand for larger-sized TVs with higher resolution; availability of various products for the creation and delivery of 8K content; and advancements in display technology, financial assistance by governments, and expansion of production capabilities for 8K UHD display panels.

“Television segment to witness highest demand during forecast period”

The market for 8K televisions is expected to witness the largest shipment during the forecast period. Large-screen and high-resolution TVs offer better quality and realistic images, as well as an enhanced viewing experience, which drives the 8K technology market growth. APAC is expected to account for the largest share of the 8K television market during the forecast period owing to the presence of many 8K TV manufacturers. Japan will be hosting the 2020 Summer Olympics. Therefore, TV manufacturers are increasingly focusing on streaming TV experience to meet the rising demand of viewers for a seamless streaming experience of the Olympic Games. Additionally, the advent of 5G in the country is likely to propel the growth of the 8K TV market in the region.

“Sports & entertainment industry held largest market share in 2018”

The increasing use of high-resolution devices by consumers and by sports & entertainment and medical industries drives the market growth. The sports & entertainment industry greatly influences the 8K technology market. Cinema, gaming, and advertisement industries are adapting 8K technology because it provides high-quality images with a clearer picture. 8K broadcast in sports and entertainment applications is expected to further propel the market growth in the coming years.

“APAC to exhibit fastest CAGR during forecast period”

APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The highest growth of APAC in the 8K technology market can be attributed to the increasing demand for 8K TVs in this region.

The region also has the presence of key consumer electronics companies such as LG Electronics (South Korea), Samsung Group (South Korea), Canon (Japan), JVCKENWOOD (Japan), Sony (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), and Sharp Corporation (Japan). China and Japan will be among the highest growth registering countries in the 8K technology market in APAC. China is emerging as a leading consumer product manufacturing hub with local players expanding their market share in all segments. Therefore, China is expected to exhibit high growth in the market. With the advent of 5G in Japan, the market in this country will grow significantly in the near future. Similarly, Japan will host the 2020 Summer Olympics, which is another major reason that is likely to surge the demand for 8K technology in the country in the coming years.

Key Market Players

Samsung Electronics (South Korea), LG Electronics (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), JVCKENWOOD Corporation (Japan), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), Red Digital Cinema (US), Dell Technologies (US), Leyard Optoelectronic (China), and Digital Projection (UK) are the major players in the 8K technology market.

Panasonic (US), Hisense (China), Changhong Electric (China), Viewsonic (US), TP Vision (TPV) (PHILIPS) (China), Ikegami Tsushinki (Japan), and TCL Corp. (China) are a few key players in the market.

Samsung Display (South Korea), LG Display (South Korea), BOE Technology (China), Sharp (Japan), Innolux Corp. (Taiwan), Japan Display Inc. (Japan), and AU Optronics (Taiwan) are the leading 8K display panel manufacturers.

Samsung offers Q900 8K QLED Smart TV series in different sizes. The company’s QLED 8K TV has a resolution of 7680 x 4320 pixels—i.e., 16 times more than a full HD (FHD) TV, and 4 times higher than 4K UHD display. Samsung is the first manufacturer to implement artificial intelligence (AI) technology into a QLED TV. Samsung’s AI-based machine learning technology automatically recognizes and upscales lower resolution videos to near 8K picture quality regardless of the video’s native resolution or method of transmission. The technology is powered by the Quantum Processor 8K. Samsung’s vision is to explore new markets and gain more customers by introducing innovative technologies. For example, the company recently introduced a 98-inch QLED 8K Smart TV. The company has a broad product portfolio that includes smartphones, tablets, laptops, LCD and QLED TVs, and cameras that can be very well integrated with 8K technology in the coming years. Mergers and acquisitions are also key strategies adopted by Samsung. With 15 regional offices, 35 R&D centers, and 39 production sites, the company serves its customers across the world and has positioned itself among top electronic companies.

This report categorizes 8K technology market based product, end user, and region.

In this report, the market has been segmented into the following categories:

On the basis of Product, the 8K technology market has been segmented into:

Television

Professional camera

Monitor and notebook

Projector

On the basis of End User, the 8K technology market has been segmented into:

Consumers

Sports and entertainment industry

Medical industry

Other industries (retail, hospitality, defense, education, and corporate industries)

On the basis of Geography, the 8K technology market has been segmented into:

APAC

North America

Europe

Rest of the World (RoW)

Recent Developments

In January 2019, Samsung Electronics showcased a 98-inch QLED 8K TV at CES 2019. It features a resolution of 7680Hx4320, high light output, and full-array local dimming.

In August 2018, LG ELECTRONICS introduced the world’s first 8K OLED TV at IFA 2018, featuring over 33 million self-emitting pixels.

In January 2019, Sony showcased its BRAVIA MASTER Series Z9G (98″/85″) at CES 2019. Sony’s first 8K LCD TV features the next-generation image processor—X1 Ultimate—equipped with 8K ultra-resolution algorithm custom database, enabling the 8K X-Reality PRO to upscale any content to 8K.

In January 2019, Sharp Corporation revealed its 8K video camera at CES 2019. The prototype was mounted with an Olympus M. Zuiko 40–150 mm lens.

In February 2018, JVCKENWOOD introduced 3 new projectors at ISE 2018: DLA-VS4700, DLA-VS4010, DLA-VS4810. These projectors are designed for the visualization and simulation markets. The DLA-VS4700 projector offers a native 4K resolution with e-shift technology to display up to 8K resolution, while the DLA-VS4010 is JVC’s brightest simulation projector that provides 11% more vertical picture area than other 4K projectors. Lastly, the DLA-VS4810 projector is an e-shift version of VS4010, displaying up to 8K resolution and reproducing incredible images with a deep black background. All 3 models are ideal for simulation, immersive displays, museums, and medical institutions.

Key Questions Addressed by Report:

What is the importance of 8K technology for consumers?

What are the opportunities for 8K technology providers?

Which regions will exhibit the growth of the market?

What are the opportunities for display panel manufacturers in the market?

Who are major competitors in the market at present and who will be the key competitor in the near future? What are their top priorities, strategies, and developments?

