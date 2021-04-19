Wearable Devices in Sports Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020 – 2027

Wearable Devices in Sports Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Wearable Devices in Sports market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

Wearable devices in sports market is expected to grow USD 102.2 billion at CAGR of 15.98% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on wearable devices in sports market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth has been directly impacting the growth of wearable devices in sports market.

The wearable device is often used to track a person’s vital signs of data that are related to location, health and fitness or even one’s biofeedback indicating emotion. Although it has some issues like privacy and the extent to which they may affect the way of social interaction and how the person looks wearing them and the issues with user-friendliness, it is being used by millions of users worldwide from smartwatches to fitness trackers, ring and bracelets, even smart glasses.

Increasing popularity about the benefit of these devices among professional athletes and recreational fitness consumers is a driving factor for the wearable devices in sports market. Increasing social awareness and various benefits of wearable electronics is also a driver for the wearable devices in sports market. Increasing disposable income and smartphone penetration is an opportunity for the wearable devices in sports market. A high degree of research and development by the market players is expected to enhance technology is an opportunity for the wearable devices in sports market.

Data privacy concerns are a challenge for the wearable devices in sports market. However, low battery life and high initial cost is the main restraint for the growth of wearable devices in sports market during the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

This wearable devices in sports market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research wearable devices in sports market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

In August 2020, Fitbit, Inc. announced Fitbit SenseTM, an excellent health smartwatch, inducing innovative sensor and software technology with the world’s first electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor on a smartwatch to manage stress, along with exceptional heart rate tracking technology, a new ECG app,2 and an on-wrist skin temperature sensor,4 all powered by 6+ days of battery life.5 paired with a free six-month trial of Fitbit PremiumTM,6 it can help to track key trends about health and wellbeing, such as heart rate variability (HRV), breathing rate, and SpO2 with the new Health Metrics dashboard. With this, the company has enhanced its offering to its customers.

Wearable Devices in Sports Market Scope and Segmentation:

Wearable devices in sports market is segmented on the basis of component, device type and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Wearable devices in sports market on the basis of component has been segmented as hardware and software.

Based on device type, the wearable devices in sports market has been segmented into pedometers, activity monitors, smart fabrics, sports & running computers, fitness & heart rate monitors and others. Others are further segmented into cycling computers and pursuit monitors.

Based on application, the wearable devices in sports market has been segmented into consumer electronics, healthcare and enterprise & industrial application.

Wearable Devices in Sports Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Wearable Devices in Sports Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Wearable Devices in Sports Market Includes:

The major players covered in the wearable devices in sports market report are Adidas AG, Nike Inc., Under Armor Inc., Apple Inc., Garmin Ltd., Zepp US Inc., Catapult Sports Pty Ltd, StretchSense Ltd., Misfit Inc., Alphabet Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Sony Corporation, Jawbone Inc., Lifesense Group, Guangdong BBK Electronics Co., ltd., Xiomi Technology Co., Ltd., SAMSUNG, Huawei Device Co., Ltd., HTC Corporation, Xiaomi Global Community, Fitbit, Inc., Xiaomi Global Community among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The Wearable Devices in Sports Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Wearable Devices in Sports Market

Categorization of the Wearable Devices in Sports Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Wearable Devices in Sports Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Wearable Devices in Sports Market players

