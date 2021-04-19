U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market Analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts to 2027 | Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celon Pharma SA, COMPASS, usonainstitute

To understand the market in-depth, market research reports such as U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market are the perfect solution. This helps to know how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by giving information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. Market segmentation is also covered in detail in this report by considering several aspects that are sure to help businesses out there. A team of multi-lingual analysts and project managers are skilled to serve clients on every strategic aspect including product development, key areas of development, application modeling, use of technologies, acquisition strategies, exploring niche growth opportunities, and new markets.

U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market, By Source (Synthetic, Natural), Type (Dissociatives, Empathogens, Serotonergic (Classical Psychedelic Drugs) ), Application (Narcolepsy, Treatment-Resistant Depression, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Major Depressive Disorder, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Intranasal, Parenteral, Others), Drugs (Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB), Ketamine, 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (Ecstasy), Psilocybin), End User (Hospitals, Speciality Clinic, Research Organization, Others), Distribution Channel(Hospital Pharmacy, Compounding Pharmacy, Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

All country based analysis of the U.S. psychedelic drugs market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of source, the market is segmented into synthetic and natural. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into dissociatives, empathogens and serotonergic (classical psychedelic drugs). On the basis of application, the market is segmented into narcolepsy, treatment-resistant depression, posttraumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder and others. On the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, intranasal, parenteral and others. On the basis of drugs, the market is segmented into Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB), Ketamine, 3, 4- Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (Ecstasy) and Psilocybin. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, speciality clinic, research organization and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, compounding pharmacy and others.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Celon Pharma SA

COMPASS

usonainstitute.org

Develco pharma schweiz ag

Doughlas pharmaceuticals limited

NeuroRX, Inc.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS, PLC

U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market, By Source

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into dissociatives, empathogens, and serotonergic (classical psychedelic drugs). The dissociatives segment dominates the psychedelic drugs market as XYREM (sodium oxybate, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc.) is the only approved drug of disruptive psychedelics for the treatment of narcolepsy.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into narcolepsy, treatment-resistant depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depressive disorder, others. Narcolepsy as a gamma hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) derivative dominates the psychedelic drugs market and primarily uses psychedelic medicine and the drug has been approved for narcolepsy. Due to this reason, the narcolepsy segment dominates the psychedelic drugs market.

On the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, intranasal, parenteral, others. Oral is dominant in the psychedelic drugs market as Xyrem is the most branded drug available in the market in oral dosage forms. In addition, patient adherence is very important in symptomatic treatment of the disease. Oral administration of the drug is highly convenient for patients as compared to other forms.

Research Methodology: U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Dermatologists, Psychiatrists, Researchers, Practitioners, and activists, Academician, Distributors, Hospitals, Nurses, and Industrial Professionals.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

