U.S. Outdoor LED Lighting Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2020-2027

U.S. Outdoor LED Lighting Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis.

Outdoor LED Lighting Market will grow at a rate of 7.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report outdoor LED lighting market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent.

Outdoor led lighting is defined as lighting sources that are used for illuminating or lighting in the outdoor space. These lighting solutions are highly energy-efficient and offer longer lifespan when compared to traditional lighting solutions, and have a lower impact on the environment. They are used in a large variety of applications such as wall washing, lighting pathways, signage lighting, area lighting and more.

The rising need for energy-efficient lighting systems for highways is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also reduction in prices of LEDs, rising demand for smart controls in street lighting systems, rising need for improvement in visibility and safety of drivers, and pedestrians, and rising modernization and development of infrastructures such as smart cities and economic corridors are the major factors among others driving the outdoor LED lighting market briskly. Moreover, the rising development of wireless technology for LED street lighting systems and rising IoT technology in smart street lighting and smart city projects will further create new opportunities for outdoor LED lighting market in the forecast period mentioned above.

However, lack of awareness regarding installation costs for smart lighting and payback periods, and development of laser lights as alternative technologies are the major factors among others acting as restraints, while lack of common open standards and lack of customer ownership in utility-owned street lighting will further challenge the outdoor LED lighting market in the forecast period mentioned above.

This outdoor LED lighting market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

U.S. Outdoor LED Lighting Market Scope and Segmentation:

Outdoor LED lighting market is segmented on the basis of offering, installation type, wattage and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of offering, outdoor LED lighting market is segmented into

Based on installation type, the outdoor LED lighting market is segmented into

Based on wattage, the outdoor LED lighting market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket.

The outdoor LED lighting market is also segmented on the basis of application into highway & roadway, architectural & public places, and others.

U.S. Outdoor LED Lighting Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global U.S. Outdoor LED Lighting Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Key Players Operating in the U.S. Outdoor LED Lighting Market Includes:

The major players covered in outdoor LED lighting market report are Philips Lighting Holding B.V., General Electric, OSRAM, Cree, Inc., Zumtobel Group AG, Eaton, Dialight and GOOEE and EVLUMA among other domestic players. Market share data is available for U.S. only. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The U.S. Outdoor LED Lighting Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the U.S. Outdoor LED Lighting Market

Categorization of the U.S. Outdoor LED Lighting Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, U.S. Outdoor LED Lighting Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different U.S. Outdoor LED Lighting Market players

