Twenty elderly people from Coimbra fight loneliness thanks to a “pill” | Relationships

Rosalina Bernardo, 81, lives in the Baixinha de Coimbra, forgets the conversation she was having and concentrates on the memory game in front of her on a tablet. “I love it. It’s so good, so good,” admits the woman, who lives alone and was the first to receive the equipment. The ACERSI Cuida + project started distributing tablets to the elderly in Coimbra about a month ago In doing so, the electronic device has been transformed into a kind of enterprise and the loneliness caused by the pandemic has been minimized.

The project, financed by BPI and Fundação La Caixa from the Decentralized Social Initiative, is carried out on site by the Rainha Santa Isabel Economic Kitchen Association (ACERSI). Currently, tablets have been distributed to 20 elderly people, most of whom lived in Baixa de Coimbra. In the application it is possible to listen to music, watch films, play games, make video calls, say the rosary or attend mass from Fatima and the Vatican, or even press an emergency button assigned to the ACERSI team .

Rosalina was the first to receive the tablet and use it daily in a religious way, in particular to participate in the games available through the software developed by siosLIFE. “I usually do this twice a day. I play a lot and I start on a small battery and stop. Later I play again, spend a little more battery and recharge, ”he says, adding that he likes them more than“ watching TV ”.

“Even on a bad day, I use it. Even exercising my head, which I think helps my head,” he explains.

According to Ana Cristóvão, Technical Director of ACERSI, the project falls “within the scope of broader measures” taken by the facility during the delivery caused by the pandemic. “We have many elderly people who live alone here in Baixa and need close monitoring. We have developed some activities, we have established partnerships, such as with psychologists who accompany them regularly over the phone and a network of volunteers who also accompany them. This project is born to streamline their daily activities and create activities for them, ”he explains.

For Ana Cristóvão, the pandemic only exacerbated the situation of loneliness, pointing out that of the 30 elderly people who accompanied only two, “it was that they had family support”.

“We found that they were becoming increasingly weakened as the pandemic brought many situations to light. We have started monitoring 24 more elderly people who have been reported to us, ”recalls ACERSI’s coordinator for the elderly area, Teresa Sousa.

According to the official, during the visits they found that users were “increasingly depressed and dependent” and that the idea of ​​the tablet, which existed before the pandemic, was just gaining momentum. “It already makes a difference in people’s lives,” he notes.

There are users who feel more active and excited, whether through gaming or closer contact with family members, and there are even users who consider the tablet as a business to the point that a user named it “Escaramuça” If it were “a pet,” he says.

“We have found that cognitive and even motor skills are being lost due to the pandemic. It would be important to have other activities that are not yet within our reach but that we are seeking, ”he says, noting that active aging is ultimately conditioned on low-income older people, an intervention to address these socio-economic problems mitigate barriers are fundamental.

77-year-old Dora Costa received the equipment a little over a week ago and is already her company making lace or knitting. She selects songs that will serve as a soundtrack when sewing, in a varied selection that will fit popular marches, such as João Pedro Parents or Kizomba. In addition, devices are used to make video calls with your child. “Video calls are much better. My son went fishing and I saw everything. The wind, the area of ​​Porto Covo which is a charm, was very good, ”he says.

“I like the music, I like the games. Everything that entertains me and gets me out of the present is good. It distracts me from the less good things, ”Dora adds before starting to solve a puzzle.