The unacceptable oligopoly of football Editorial

The announcement of the creation of a European Super League reserved for 20 rich and famous clubs has sparked a huge number of protests across the continent as it goes way beyond football. If the initiative of statesmen like Boris Johnson, Emmanuel Macron or representatives of the European Commission has received strong reactions, it is because the values, systems of power and models of hegemony involved threaten competition, equal opportunities and, by their very nature, democracies. The initiative, unveiled this Sunday by 12 colossi of European football, is therefore a political issue. A political issue of primary concern.