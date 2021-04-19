The SAD of FC Porto is paying off bond loans amounting to 70 million euros football

The SAD of FC Porto announced this Monday that it will bring forward the settlement of the bond loan of 35 million euros (ME) to “the first days of May”, with the repayment of the other equivalent issue being maintained for June.

It is about the issue of FC Porto SAD 2017-20 bonds with an interest rate of 4.25 percent, the initial repayment date of June 9, 2020, but which “due to the strong effects of the Covid-19 pandemic” to their postponement led per year.

Administrator Fernando Gomes announced that FC Porto will return to the market for funding with a new bond issue of 35 ME at an expected rate of 4.75%, but this has to be confirmed by the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM) .

A second bond loan of 35 ME is due for June.

“In the first days of May we will pay 35 million. We pay first and then go to the market to take out a new bond loan with an interest rate that is increased, ”Fernando Gomes said at a press conference.

The Portista administrator said the new three-year bond loan “will have some kind of compensation for those who have gone through another year,” related to the intended increase in the interest rate from 4.25 to 4.75 percent.

“I can’t say the exact date as the Securities Market Commission has to approve the prospectus, but we will know in a few days,” added Administrator Fernando Gomes, noting that the postage administration managed to to raise the necessary financial resources to pay for the prospectus. ” 35 ME, which were postponed by one year “- decision made at the meeting -” whereby the National Bank was closed because of this type of support “.

“At this general meeting it was decided that if FC Porto could pay before June 9, 2021, they could count on it. And that’s exactly what we want to do, ”said the person in charge of the“ dragons ”.

The Portista administrator believed that loan credits in the order of 70 ME (divided by two out of 35 ME) were mechanisms “essential to maintaining financial stability” and enabling the club to “smoothly meet its obligations” .

Fernando Gomes put the absence of an audience due to the Covid-19 pandemic at 27 ME per season and is of the opinion that “conditions will be created for FC Porto to meet the restrictions imposed this year on the rules for fair financial payment by the UEFA to solve this year ”.

FC Porto President Pinto da Costa condemned the lack of government support (in the face of the pandemic) for football, which is “an industry that fills the treasury,” and urged the government to pay roughly last year’s VAT 4.7 ME.