The man who is suspected of being a poacher dies trampled by a herd of elephants in South Africa

A suspected poacher died in South Africa’s Kruger Park over the weekend after being trampled by a herd of elephants while trying to escape from the rangers with two of his accomplices, the park department (SanPark) said on Monday.

The body of a “trampled” man was discovered on Sunday, said the SanPark spokesman Isaac Phaahla, quoted by the France-Presse news agency. On Saturday, national park rangers discovered and pursued men suspected of being poachers.

“The dead man and his accomplices fled the rangers when they found a herd of breeding elephants,” park officials said in a statement.

As they escaped, the men “dropped an ax and a bag of provisions,” added SanPark in the note. Phaahla said the men likely hunted rhinos in the nature reserve, a protected sanctuary.

The guards managed to arrest a member of the trio. The third suspect, still wanted, was reportedly shot in the eye. A shotgun was also found. The police have already started an investigation.

In South Africa, home to nearly 80% of the world’s rhino population, the number of animals killed has decreased for the sixth consecutive year.

But poachers, responding to the high demand for rhinoceros horns in Asia, where they are used for their supposed virtues in traditional medicine or as aphrodisiacs, continue their forays and attacks.