The former manager of the Espírito Santo Group will be tried in the US. In Portugal it is not yet known BES

The judges of the Constitutional Court allowed the extradition to the US of a former manager of the Espírito Santo group suspected of corrupting several Venezuelan politicians and administrators of Petróleos de Venezuela.

A Texas court wants to bring Paulo Casqueiro Murta to justice on facts related to those in an investigation in Portugal. This is one of the former manager’s main arguments: he can be tried twice for the same crimes. However, the decision of three advisors to Palácio Ratton, one of whom is the President of the Constitutional Court, supports the arguments of the Lisbon Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, who understood that the law allows extradition of the accused who has Portuguese parents, but Swiss citizenship. That means that Paulo Murta will be judged faster in the US than in Portugal – if that happens in Portugal.

The argument that the judiciary has a heavy hand in this American state did not affect the judges who analyzed his request to refuse extradition. The suspect argues that if convicted, he is subject to penalties that can last up to 65 years due to two types of crime at stake: corruption and money laundering. And he says that if he did, he was in an “unbearable situation” and would have to serve more than double the maximum sentence that could be applied to him for the same facts in Portugal.

The surrender to the North American court was approved on condition that it be sent back to Portugal at the end of the Texas trial at the request of the Portuguese court. The justification for the US trial has to do with the fact that one of the Venezuelan oil subsidiaries through which this program was established is headquartered in Houston.

Transnational crime

For the Portuguese judiciary, facing cross-border crime allows it to incriminate Paulo Murta in different countries, depending on the crimes allegedly committed in each of them, without violating the fundamental principle of not judging him on the same facts : “This type of crime and its activity are usually committed in one or more countries and can have an impact in several of them. The various actors can be found in some countries and in other countries, which does not prevent their respective action in co-authorship. Since this does not prevent the activity from being carried out in different places (…) In this case, it is the states that try to hold such authors responsible for their actions, but without violating the fundamental and universal principles. that is, try the same accused for the same facts in different states. “

To decide on the immediate extradition, the judges of the Lisbon Court of Appeal also weighed the time remaining for the Portuguese judiciary to determine the criminal responsibilities of Paulo Murta and several other senior executives of the Espírito Santo Group in paying millions Euro gloves between 2011 and 2014 to allow Venezuelan oil companies to buy debts from Espírito Santo International and other GES holding companies. “Given the delay in processing the investigation, it is assumed that nothing will prevent extradition,” says the same ruling that states that the American judiciary “ordered the extradition request by the means,” evidence from which we can conclude that there is sufficient evidence of the culpability of the accused. In other words, the backwardness of the Portuguese judicial system worked to the detriment of the defendant in this case, as Paulo Murta was not accused in the main BES / GES case.

However, a certificate was drawn up from this investigation in Portugal last summer to allow the continuation of this investigation with regard to crimes allegedly committed in Venezuela, Switzerland, Dubai and Macau in the context of business relationships with Venezuelan public bodies, their suppliers were. Officials and political office holders or senior officials from Latin American countries, including the former Vice President of Banco do Brasil. Criminal organizations, loss of corruption in international trade, corruption in the private sector, forgery of documents and renewed money laundering are the offenses in question.

The PUBLIC tried unsuccessfully to contact Paulo Murta’s attorney.