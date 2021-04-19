The European Union blames the Russian government for the health of Navalny Russia

As the medical situation of Russian oppositionist Alexei Navalny deteriorates, demands for medical care are increasing. Your allies are preparing for the worst case scenario.

The European Union (EU) has joined forces with the White House on behalf of the Kremlin to take action to prevent the deterioration in the health of Navalny, who has been on hunger strike for more than three weeks. “We hold the Russian authorities responsible for the clinical situation in Navalny,” said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell before the start of a meeting between the 27 diplomatic heads in the European bloc on Monday.

The chairman of the European People’s Party, Manfred Weber, also made appeals to Moscow. “Act now or Navalny’s blood will always be in your hands,” he said, quoted by Reuters.

The day before, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had been tougher, saying that Navalny’s death in prison would have “ramifications” for the Russian government.

Opponent Vladimir Putin went on hunger strike at the end of March to protest the lack of medical care for back and leg pain. Navalny was arrested on January 17, as soon as he returned to Russia, after recovering for five months from poisoning that several European governments believed was an assassination attempt by the Russian state. Putin has publicly denied having any interest in Navalny’s death, but the Russian politician is now the main face of the opposition to the man who has been in power in Russia for more than two decades.

Navalny is serving a two and a half year prison sentence for violating an earlier parole while recovering from poisoning in Germany. The politician says that all legal proceedings against him are nothing more than attempts by the Kremlin to persecute him.

According to known reports, Navalny’s clinical condition is rapidly deteriorating. During the weekend, opposition lawyers were unable to visit him in prison, but his allies hope to receive news this Monday.

“I think there is no hope that we will get good news about his health,” said activist Lyubov Sobol, one of Navalny’s key staff, in an interview with Moscow independent radio Eco. “I think your condition [de saúde] It’s very close to being critical, very close to being very serious, ”he added.

Navalny’s wife Yulia visited him last week and found him much thinner and had difficulty speaking. Prison officials say they provided adequate health care, which the politician rejected.

The hope of the Navalny allies is anchored in popular pressure. Protests across the country are planned for Wednesday to coincide with the speech on the state of the nation Putin.

The security forces have responded to these types of protests with much repression and even preventive detention. The persecution of the political opposition is likely to intensify with the official statement by the anti-corruption foundation established by Navalny as an extremist organization that could enable its members to be detained as “terrorists,” says the Guardian.