The European Super League is really moving forward in international football

The European Super League is founded. The news was delivered this Sunday evening by the event’s 12 founding clubs, which are home to most of the richest clubs in Europe.

The group of founding teams consists of six British, three Spanish and three Italian teams: AC Milan, Arsenal, Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, ​​Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham. According to the joint statement, three more clubs are expected to join this group of charter clubs before the opening season, which “should start as soon as possible”. It is planned to create a women’s league in a similar way as soon as possible in order to “advance and develop women’s football”.

The rationale behind the creation of the European Super League, led by Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez, is clear in the statement, in which the clubs say the competition “will generate significantly greater economic growth”.

Official communiqué: The most important European football clubs announce the new super league. # Real Madrid

“The pandemic has shown the need for a strategic vision and a commercial approach to add value and support for the benefit of the football pyramid,” said the twelve clubs, who understand that the “current regulators” are facing such “fundamental issues” cannot resolve the need to offer higher quality games and get “additional financial resources” for the football world.

According to the note, there will be a support mechanism for European football through a “long-term commitment to solidarity payments” that will grow “according to the income” of the competition.

“These solidarity payments will be significantly higher than those generated by current European competition and are expected to exceed EUR 10 billion in the first commitment period,” said the statement, which also mentions that the Super League are doing this will be “built on a sustainable financial basis”.

In return for the initial commitment, the founding clubs will receive an amount of 3.5 billion euros to “support infrastructure investment plans and offset the effects of the pandemic”.

The clubs are interested in discussing with UEFA and FIFA how to “work in partnership to achieve the best results for the new league and football as a whole”. A task hard to guess: after the first news of this new competition bringing together some of the greatest powers in European football, UEFA issued a statement this Sunday saying it was considering “everyone.” To take action. reach justice and sport at all levels to avoid the occurrence of the event.

In the same statement, UEFA stresses that “as announced by FIFA and the six confederations,” clubs entering the Super League “will be banned from participating in other competitions at national, European or global level and their players may be banned of representing their national teams ”.

Fixed founding clubs and five teams per qualification

The model presented this Sunday calls for the participation of 20 teams: the 15 founding clubs (there are still only 12) and a qualification mechanism for five other teams that qualify annually based on the results achieved in the previous season. “The teams will be split into two groups of ten with home and away games – 18 games in this phase starting in August.

The games will be played in the middle of the week, with all participating clubs remaining in their respective national leagues, which means that the “traditional national calendar, which remains at the heart of club competitions,” according to the statement, is retained.

The three best players guarantee a direct qualification for the quarter-finals. The fourth and fifth placed teams in each group fight in a two-hand play-off for the other two places in the knockout phase. From then on, the format will be similar to the one that already exists in the Champions League: two-legged qualification through to the final, which will be played on a neutral field at the end of May.