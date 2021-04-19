Smoked salmon, quinoa, and mango receipts
Smoked salmon, quinoa and mango are just a few of the ingredients in this recipe suggested by Chef Fábio Alves from the Suba restaurant at the Verride Palácio Santa Catarina Hotel in Lisbon. While preparing the new menus for the restaurant’s reopening, the chef shares a recipe for fresh spring flavors.
salmon
Ingredients:
100 g smoked salmon
30 g cream cheese
3 g chives
paprika
Preparation:
1. Place the salmon slices on cling film and use a piping bag to place the cream cheese wrapped with chives.
2. Roll the concoction and let it sit in the cold to make the roll more even.
vinaigrette
Ingredients:
50g passion fruit
75 g olive oil
15g apple cider vinegar
10 g chopped shallot
salt and pepper
Preparation:
1. Whisk the oil and vinegar well until they are well combined, add passion fruit pulp and shallot, and wrap and correct spices.
Andean millet
Ingredients:
50 g quinoa
10 g of garlic
3 g parsley
Olive oil, salt and pepper
Preparation:
1. Boil the quinoa in plenty of water with crushed garlic and parsley for 5 to 7 minutes.
2. Let cool and then fry briefly in a pan with very hot oil and finally add some of the passion fruit seeds from the vinaigrette.
avocado
Ingredients:
50 g avocado
10 g lemon juice
3 g of olive oil
salt and pepper
Preparation:
1. Add all ingredients and grind to a puree
completion
Ingredients:
30 g of mango
10 g salad mix
Preparation:
1. Roll the mango, place the salad on the quinoa and finish with the vinaigrette
