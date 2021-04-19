Smoked salmon, quinoa, and mango receipts

Smoked salmon, quinoa and mango are just a few of the ingredients in this recipe suggested by Chef Fábio Alves from the Suba restaurant at the Verride Palácio Santa Catarina Hotel in Lisbon. While preparing the new menus for the restaurant’s reopening, the chef shares a recipe for fresh spring flavors.

salmon

Ingredients:

100 g smoked salmon

30 g cream cheese

3 g chives

paprika

Preparation:

1. Place the salmon slices on cling film and use a piping bag to place the cream cheese wrapped with chives.

2. Roll the concoction and let it sit in the cold to make the roll more even.

vinaigrette

Ingredients:

50g passion fruit

75 g olive oil

15g apple cider vinegar

10 g chopped shallot

salt and pepper

Preparation:

1. Whisk the oil and vinegar well until they are well combined, add passion fruit pulp and shallot, and wrap and correct spices.

Andean millet

Ingredients:

50 g quinoa

10 g of garlic

3 g parsley

Olive oil, salt and pepper

Preparation:

1. Boil the quinoa in plenty of water with crushed garlic and parsley for 5 to 7 minutes.

2. Let cool and then fry briefly in a pan with very hot oil and finally add some of the passion fruit seeds from the vinaigrette.

avocado

Ingredients:

50 g avocado

10 g lemon juice

3 g of olive oil

salt and pepper

Preparation:

1. Add all ingredients and grind to a puree

completion

Ingredients:

30 g of mango

10 g salad mix

Preparation:

1. Roll the mango, place the salad on the quinoa and finish with the vinaigrette

