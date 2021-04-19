PSD and CDU competition subway line skipping Campo Alegre | port

The new BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) line, which connects Praça do Império with Boavista with seven new stops and arrives at Casa da Música station, was the subject of disagreement between the various political forces in the council meeting on Monday, in particular over the omission of the Campo Alegre strip and the residential areas on this axis. This additional offer is somewhere between a double-decker [autocarro de dois pisos] or an articulated bus and metro vehicle were originally designed to cover this area, but design and infrastructural constraints meant that the metrobus was relocated to Boavista, the “natural canal” to “the western area of ​​Porto with intensity to serve ”, explained Tiago Braga, President of Metro do Porto, in an interview with PÚBLICO. The BRT was supposed to drive from Avenida da Boavista via Marshal Gomes da Costa to Praça do Império and set aside the line intended for Campo Alegre.