Promenade opera and concerts to return to the Porto Coliseum | theatre

In the year in which it celebrates its 80th anniversary, the Coliseu do Porto will again invest in opera production, in the return of the promenade concerts and in the multiplication as a circus arena, with the “biggest show in Lisbon” starting in the summer. And the emblematic theater house in Porto, designed by the architect Cassiano Branco, is no longer granted to private individuals to carry out restoration work as planned, and this company should move forward over the next year at an estimated cost of 3.5 million euros approved by the Porto City Council (CMP) and to be paid in equal parts by the Ministry of Culture (MC).

These were the main novelties presented on this Monday, the day of the indeterminacy of the concert halls that the Associação Amigos do Coliseu do Porto (AACP) used to announce the reinvestment in their own production in addition to the calendar of events already planned for this year.

After Rui launched a public tender for the Coliseu do Porto concession in early 2019 as the best way to secure funding for the renovation work on the property, Rui estimated this at EUR 8.5 million. Moreira has now announced that CMP will work with the MC and the Porto Metropolitan Area (AMP), the three main partners of AACP, have decided to promote this company itself under the auspices of the association.

The cost of the work is estimated at 3.5 million euros, “less than half of the amount that was estimated in 2019 and which seemed to us unjustified,” said the mayor alongside Minister Graça Fonseca. The new intervention plan is being worked out by AACP in collaboration with the National Civil Engineering Laboratory (LNEC), said Mónica Guerreiro, president of the association, adding that the work should not start before 2022 and will take about eight months.

Graça Fonseca added that the intervention in the Oporto Coliseum will be added to the list of cultural institutions to benefit from the Funds of the Restoration and Resilience Plan (PRR), for which 98 million euros are earmarked.

From the wealthy to the Christmas circus

The Coliseu do Porto marks the return to contact with the public and, from this Monday and until the next 25th, presents the production of the ensemble – Sociedade de Actores Próspero, a monologue by Jorge Pinto based on three texts by Shakespeare: The Tempest , Titus Andronicus and King Lear. The biggest news, however, is reserved for later, namely in May, when the promenade concerts return after a seven-year break. Now it will be the Promenade 2.0 concerts, which “update the concept but keep the same hardware”, as Mónica Guerreiro said, and which emphasize the openness to a more diverse audience. Maestro Cesário Costa also returns to the artistic direction of this new cycle of seven shows, which begins on May 30th with Pedro e Lobo by Sergei Prokofiev and ends on December 19th with the concert to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the house, its program will be announced later.

The opera also returns in double doses this year, with Cavalleria Rusticana by Piero Mascagni, directed by Maestro José Ferreira Lobo (June 9th) and Cosí Fan Tutte by Mozart, directed by Cesário Costa (September 4th), both together Productions with orchestras from the University of Porto.

Another brand of Coliseu do Porto is the circus, which also justified its format in an arena designed by Cassiano Branco and has practically been on the stage since 1941. This year, in addition to the traditional Christmas circus, this show will be “De Volta à Praça” already in the summer months between July and September. This is the title of the “Saltimbanco Program” that the house in Porto, in collaboration with the neighboring Teatro Nacional São João, will take to the seats of nine municipalities from AMP, but also from Douro and Minho.

Other partnerships mark the already well-known Porto Coliseum calendar, namely those that are combined with festivals in the city, such as Dias da Dança (North Korea dance show, April 30), the International Festival of the Theater of Iberian Expression / O. Meu Primeiro FITEI (May), the International Puppet Festival and the Family Film Project (both in October) and Porto / Post / Doc (November).