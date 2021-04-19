PJ holds two people in a grant program for 4 million euros judicial police

Two people were arrested for participating in a program that provided four million euros of the bankrupt estate of a company based in the Autonomous Region of the Azores, the Judicial Police (PJ) reported Monday.

The two suspects, a man and a woman aged 55 and 75, one of whom is a judicial administrator, “were involved in a penalty plan aimed at the € 4 million seizure and part of the bankrupt estate of an Autonomous-based company of the Azores “, describes the statement

Both were arrested on suspicion of embezzlement, forgery and money laundering in connection with Operation Atlantis, the PFY reported.

The investigation is taking place in the Lisbon Investigation and Penalty Department (DIAP).

According to the PFY, the approach consisted of the simulation of contracts aimed at the alleged investment of the insolvent masses in non-discriminated financial products with guaranteed capital as well as in real estate investments.

“The four million euros were actually credited to the bank account of one of the detainees, with only suspicion of the legality of the operation being notified to the FIU in good time. [Unidade de Informação Financeira]prevented them from being sent to third party accounts and then effectively used, ”says PJ.

The detainees were present at the first interrogation and preventive detention measures were imposed on one of them and the practice of their profession and the prohibition of contact with the other were suspended.

The operation was carried out by the PFY through the National Anti-Corruption Unit (UNCC) in collaboration with the Azores Criminal Police.