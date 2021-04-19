North America Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Research 2020 Report | Analysis, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2027 | Quest Diagnostics Incorporated., athenahealth, Inc.,  Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, eClinicalWorks, CareCloud Corporation

A large scale North America Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market report aims to thrive in the competitive market by giving knowhow of consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product. This market document estimates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. Additionally, businesses can get highly benefited with this information to decide on their production and marketing strategies. All the major topics of market research analysis are covered here that includes market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis, major developments in the market, and top-notch research methodology.

North America Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market, By Product (Integrated Solutions, Standalone Solutions), Function (Claims & Denial Management, Medical Coding & Billing, Patient Insurance Eligibility Verification, Payment Remittance, Electronic Health Record (EHR), Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI), Other), Stage (Front Office, Mid Office, Back Office), Deployment (Web-based, On-premise, Cloud-based), Component (Software, Services), End User (Hospitals, General Physicians, Laboratories, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Revenue cycle management (RCM) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 56.22 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.13% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing regulatory mandate compliance for adoption of EHR/ EMR devices will help in driving the growth of the revenue cycle management (RCM) market.

North America Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Scope and Market Size

Revenue cycle managements (RCM) market is segmented on the basis of product, function, stage, deployment and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, the revenue cycle management (RCM) market is segmented into integrated solutions, standalone solutions.

On the basis of function, the revenue cycle management (RCM) market is segmented into claims & denial management, medical coding & billing, patient insurance eligibility verification, payment remittance, electronic health record (EHR), clinical documentation improvement (CDI) and other.

Based on stage, the revenue cycle management (RCM) market is segmented into front office, mid office and back office.

Based on deployment, the revenue cycle management (RCM) market is segmented into web-based, on-premise and cloud-based.

Revenue cycle management (RCM) market has also been segmented based on the end user into hospitals, general physicians, laboratories and others.

The major players covered in the revenue cycle management (RCM) market report are McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated., athenahealth, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, eClinicalWorks, CareCloud Corporation., The SSI Group, LLC, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Epic Systems Corporation., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Kareo, Inc., and among other domestic and North America players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Revenue cycle management (RCM) market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for revenue cycle management (RCM) market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the revenue cycle management (RCM) market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

